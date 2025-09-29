'Operation Sindoor on the games field': PM Modi congratulates Team India

Monday, September 29, 2025 | 12:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of ‘Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025’, in Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar district | Photo: PTI

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:43 AM IST

India emerged victorious in a thrilling Asia Cup final against Pakistan, securing a five-wicket win in Dubai to claim their ninth title. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the triumph as “Operation Sindoor on the games field,” commending the team’s spirited performance under pressure.  Tilak Varma's heroics take India over the line
 
Chasing a modest 147, India faced early trouble at 20 for three, with Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf striking in the powerplay. However, young left-hander Tilak Varma anchored the innings with a masterful unbeaten 69 off 53 balls. Calm and composed, Tilak blended caution with calculated aggression to guide India through the chase. 
 
 
Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33 off 21) played vital supporting roles, helping steady the innings and shift momentum at key junctures. The turning point came in the 15th over when Haris Rauf conceded 17 runs, courtesy of fluent strokeplay from Tilak and Dube. With 10 needed off the final over, Tilak dispatched Rauf over mid-wicket for six before Rinku Singh sealed the win with a boundary, sparking celebrations.
 
Earlier, Pakistan’s openers, Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46), provided a strong platform with an 84-run partnership. However, India’s spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel triggered a dramatic collapse. From 113 for one, Pakistan lost nine wickets for just 33 runs, ending on 146 in 19.1 overs. Kuldeep’s 4 for 30 made him the tournament’s top wicket-taker with 17 scalps.
 
Jasprit Bumrah added intensity with a fiery spell, including a searing yorker to dismiss Rauf, punctuated by a sharp send-off that fueled the rivalry.
 
Led by Suryakumar Yadav and mentored by Gautam Gambhir, India showcased resilience and tactical maturity, reaffirming their dominance over Pakistan in white-ball cricket.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:30 AM IST

