Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / 184 to 169: Highest successful run chases at Dubai International Stadium

184 to 169: Highest successful run chases at Dubai International Stadium

India's highest successful run chase score at the Dubai International Stadium against Pakistan is 174 runs

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 9:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a venue for India vs Pakistan final in the 2025 Asia Cup, has witnessed some of the most dramatic run chases in T20 International history. From Sri Lanka’s astonishing 202-run pursuit (which ended in a tie) against India to Bangladesh’s nail-biting victory over Sri Lanka, Dubai has served as the stage for breathtaking batting spectacles.  Check India vs Pakistan final live score, match updates here | Asia Cup 2025
 
Sri Lanka’s record-setting chase of 202 against India (2025)
 
The highest second innings total at Dubai came on 26 September 2025, when Sri Lanka tied against India by reaching 202/5 in 20 overs. India finally won the match as Sri Lanka faltered in the Super Over, scoring just two runs - which India chase in just one ball.
 
 
The 184-run pursuit against Bangladesh (2022)
 
Sri Lanka feature again in the second spot. On 1 September 2022, they chased down 184/8 in 19.2 overs against Bangladesh. With a strike rate of 9.51 runs per over, it was a reminder of Sri Lanka’s pedigree in high-pressure tournaments, setting the tone for their resurgence in T20 cricket.

Afghanistan’s historic 183-run chase (2016)
 
Dubai also witnessed Afghanistan’s rise on the big stage. On 16 December 2016, the Afghans successfully chased 183/5 in 19.4 overs against the UAE. At the time, it was their highest-ever T20I chase and a performance that solidified their reputation as a fearless batting unit.
 
Pakistan’s triumph over India in 2022
 
Few victories resonate louder in Pakistan cricket history than their 182/5 chase against India on 4 September 2022. With a required run rate of 9.17, Pakistan crossed the line in 19.5 overs, sending their supporters into delirium. That result became one of the defining moments of the India–Pakistan rivalry at Dubai. This came in India vs Pakistan match during 2022 Asia Cup Super 4 encounter.
 
Australia’s consistent chases at Dubai
 
Australia too have had their share of success stories in Dubai. Their highest came in the 2021 T20 World Cup semifinal when they reached 177/5 in 19 overs against Pakistan, setting up their path to the title. Later that year, they comfortably hunted down 173/2 in 18.5 overs against New Zealand. Both performances showcased Australia’s ability to deliver under pressure in ICC tournaments.
 
India and Bangladesh’s recent entries
 
India’s recent entry into the list came on 21 September 2025, when they chased 174/4 in 18.5 overs against Pakistan. Powered by aggressive top-order batting, it was a reminder of India’s modern chasing prowess.
 
Bangladesh too made their mark at the venue on 20 September 2025, hunting down 169/6 in 19.5 overs against Sri Lanka. It was one of the most significant chases in Bangladesh’s T20 history, reaffirming their competitive edge. 
Highest successful run chase at Dubai International Stadium
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
Sri Lanka 202/5 20 10.1 2 v India Dubai (DICS) tied (India won in Super Over) 26/09/25
Sri Lanka 184/8 19.2 9.51 2 v Bangladesh Dubai (DICS) won 01/09/22
Afghanistan 183/5 19.4 9.3 2 v U.A.E. Dubai (DICS) won 16/12/16
Pakistan 182/5 19.5 9.17 2 v India Dubai (DICS) won 04/09/22
Australia 177/5 19 9.31 2 v Pakistan Dubai (DICS) won 11/11/21
India 174/4 18.5 9.23 2 v Pakistan Dubai (DICS) won 21/09/25
Sri Lanka 174/4 19.5 8.77 2 v India Dubai (DICS) won 06/09/22
Australia 173/2 18.5 9.18 2 v New Zealand Dubai (DICS) won 14/11/21
Bangladesh 169/6 19.5 8.52 2 v Sri Lanka Dubai (DICS) won 20/09/25
 

