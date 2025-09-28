IND vs PAK final live streaming: Where to watch Asia Cup 2025 Final today?

The stage is set, the tension is palpable, and history beckons at the Dubai International Stadium as India and Pakistan lock horns in the Asia Cup 2025 final. On a hot Sunday evening, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field, setting up a dramatic chase in the first-ever Asia Cup final between these two arch-rivals.
India choose to bowl under lights
Suryakumar Yadav explained his decision with confidence, noting the conditions at Dubai often improve for batting as the night progresses. “We are looking to bowl first. The wicket gets better under lights. The groundsmen have done a terrific job and it should stay the same,” he said.
India’s strategy reflects their recent form, where their batting line-up has thrived in chasing scenarios. However, a late setback came in the form of Hardik Pandya’s absence due to a niggle, forcing changes in the line-up. Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh have been drafted in, providing both depth and balance.
Pakistan back their batting power
Pakistan captain Salman Agha struck an upbeat tone after being asked to bat first. “Definitely happy to bat first. We are very excited and looking forward to this game. We haven’t played a perfect game yet, and hopefully, we play one today,” he said. Pakistan opted for continuity, sticking to the same XI that carried them into the final.
With openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman leading the charge, and Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf spearheading the attack, Pakistan will rely on a blend of youth and experience to unsettle India.
The playing XIs
Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
A final layered with tension and history
This is not just another cricket match. It comes after two stormy weeks of disputes and confrontations, including handshake controversies, on-field gestures, and ICC sanctions that have dominated headlines. With both teams having endured the heat of scrutiny, the final is as much about pride and redemption as it is about silverware.
As the lights blaze over Dubai, India’s bowlers will look to justify their captain’s call, while Pakistan’s batsmen aim to post a total worthy of a grand finale. For fans across the subcontinent, the drama has already begun — the outcome will only decide which side of the border gets to celebrate.
India enter as unbeaten favourites, having brushed aside every challenge so far. The batting story has revolved around Abhishek Sharma, who leads the tournament with 309 runs, while Kuldeep Yadav has been exceptional with 13 wickets. However, fitness concerns hover—Hardik Pandya strained his hamstring against Sri Lanka, and Abhishek too cramped up in the heat. Morkel, India’s bowling coach, confirmed both would be assessed but sounded optimistic.
Pakistan, meanwhile, have looked fragile with the bat. Sahibzada Farhan offered glimpses of stability, but failures from Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, and Salman Ali Agha have left the line-up exposed. Their hopes rest largely on the new-ball pair of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf to strike early against India’s top order.
With the weight of history and politics bearing down, the final will likely be remembered less for style and more for its result. For both teams, winning—however it comes—will be all that matters.
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.
|Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Sri Lanka broadcast details
|Country/Region
|TV Channel(s)
|Online Streaming Platform(s)
|India
|Sony Sports Network
|SonyLIV
|Pakistan
|Ten Sports
|Tapmad app and website
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC)
|SLRC digital platforms possible
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana TV app/website (likely)
|United Arab Emirates (Host)
|CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV
|CricLife MAX (streaming)
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports 1
|TNT Sports app
|MENA Regions
|STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX
|STARZPLAY
|Australia
|Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply)
|YuppTV (streaming)
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport OTT
|New Zealand
|Not specifically listed
|YuppTV (streaming)
How to Watch India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
When will the India vs Pakistan match take place in the Asia Cup 2025 Final?
India will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Final on Sunday, September 28.
What will be the venue for the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 Final on September 28? \
The match between India and Pakistan will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
What time will the toss take place for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match? \
The toss for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
What time will the first ball of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match be bowled?
The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 Final will begin at 8 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match in India?
The live telecast of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match in India?
The live streaming of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.