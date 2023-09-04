Asia Cup today's match: IND vs NEP Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In today's match of Asia Cup 2023, India will be up against Nepal at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka today (September 04), 2023. This will be a do-or-die game for both teams, but the chances of rain could play a major role given there is more than 50 per cent chance of rainfall in the evening. Coming back to match dynamics, India will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah , who is headed to Mumbai for personal reasons. In all likelihood, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami is expected to replace Bumrah in India's Playing 11 vs Nepal today.

Meanwhile, Nepal might not changes their Playing 11 as they played their best XI against Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2023: India vs Nepal Playing 11

India Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Nepal Probable Playing 11: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi.

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs NEP: Kandy weather forecast today (September 4)

According to weather.com, there is chance of thunderstorms during the toss at 2:30 PM IST. And the toss might get delayed.





Kandy's hourly weather forecast at 8:50 PM IST. Photo: weather.com Also, showers and thunderstorms are expected to play spoilsport around 9:30 PM IST.

So far in the Asia Cup, India’s match against Pakistan was abandoned with both teams sharing a point each, while Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs in the tournament opener.

India vs Nepal match prediction

India will start as overwhelming favourites against Nepal given the Men In Blue have never lost a game against associate nations. However, if the match sees 20-over a side clash due to inclement weather conditions, Nepal could fancy their chances given that 20-over-game is always a lottery

India vs Nepal head-to-head

Nepal and India have not played each other even once before.

Squads

Nepal squad for Asia Cup 2023: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal

India squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (not available), Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Asia Cup 2023, Match 2: India vs Nepal live toss timing, streaming and telecast details in India

Which teams will play in Asia Cup 2023 today's match?

India will lock horns with Nepal at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka today.

When will the India vs Nepal live toss take place in Kandy as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The IND vs NEP live toss in Match 4 of Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 2:30 PM IST on September 04, 2023.

What is the match timing of the India vs Nepal match according to Indian Standard Time?

The India vs Nepal match in Asia Cup will begin at 3:00 PM IST on September 04, 2023.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2023. IND vs NEP live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary.

Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast the India vs Nepal match with Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 in India for free?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream India vs Nepal Asia Cup match in India for free (mobile users only).