Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs NZ live match?

The group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy is set to conclude at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2, with a match between two already qualified semi-finalists from Group A—India and New Zealand. Both teams will be playing tension-free cricket, as the result of the match will not impact their semi-final scenario in any way. India are set to play semi-final 1 in Dubai regardless of whether they finish in the first or second spot in the points table.
India and New Zealand have played brilliant cricket so far in the competition, and their spinners can take great credit for that. Given that Dubai wickets have assisted spinners significantly in the tournament so far, fans can expect a nail-biting finish between the two teams today.
Global broadcast guide for India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match in Dubai
|Country
|Online Streaming
|TV Broadcast
|India
|JioHotstar
|JioStar (Star & Network 18)
|Pakistan
|Myco, Tamasha app
|PTV, Ten Sports
|UAE & MENA
|STARZPLAY
|CricLife Max, CricLife Max2
|United Kingdom
|Sky Go, NOW, Sky Sports app
|Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action
|United States & Canada
|Willow by Cricbuzz app
|Willow TV
|Caribbean
|ESPN Play Caribbean app
|ESPN Caribbean
|Australia
|Prime Video (with Hindi commentary option)
|Prime Video
|New Zealand
|NOW, Sky Go apps
|Sky Sport NZ
|South Africa & sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport app
|SuperSport
|Bangladesh
|Toffee app
|Nagorik TV, T Sports
|Afghanistan
|No official streaming option
|ATN
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa
|Maharaja TV, TV1 on Linear
All details regarding the India vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025
When will the match between India and New Zealand take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
The match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on Sunday, March 2.
What is the venue for the India vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?
The match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 2.
What time will the toss take place for the India vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 2?
The toss for the match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at 2 pm IST.
When will the match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on March 2?
The match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start at 2:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand in India?
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand.
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand in India?
JioHotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand on their app and website.