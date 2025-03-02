Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs NZ live match?

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs NZ live match?

JioHotstar will livestream the match between India and New Zealand from Dubai in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

The group stage of the ICC Champions Trophy is set to conclude at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2, with a match between two already qualified semi-finalists from Group A—India and New Zealand. Both teams will be playing tension-free cricket, as the result of the match will not impact their semi-final scenario in any way. India are set to play semi-final 1 in Dubai regardless of whether they finish in the first or second spot in the points table. 

NZ skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and decided to bowl first against India in Dubai.  Both captains after the toss:  Rohit Sharma: Was anyway looking to bat first, wanted to see what we could do upfront and then challenge our bowlers since we chased on both games. Approach will be very similar to the previous games, just trying to do the same things. One change for us - Harshit has been rested, Varun is playing for us. It is all about bowling in partnerships, in both games we have combined to pick 19 wickets. Our spinners have restricted them well and then the seamers have got the wickets.  Mitchell Santner: We'll have a bowl first, looks like a good wicket. Want to put some pressure early and hopefully it skids on well later. We still want to win, we know we are going to be in Lahore later but first task is to do a job here, and challenge ourselves in different conditions. Daryl Mitchell comes in, Conway misses this one.

 
 
 
India and New Zealand have played brilliant cricket so far in the competition, and their spinners can take great credit for that. Given that Dubai wickets have assisted spinners significantly in the tournament so far, fans can expect a nail-biting finish between the two teams today.

Global broadcast guide for India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy match in Dubai

Country Online Streaming TV Broadcast
India JioHotstar JioStar (Star & Network 18)
Pakistan Myco, Tamasha app PTV, Ten Sports
UAE & MENA STARZPLAY CricLife Max, CricLife Max2
United Kingdom Sky Go, NOW, Sky Sports app Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action
United States & Canada Willow by Cricbuzz app Willow TV
Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean app ESPN Caribbean
Australia Prime Video (with Hindi commentary option) Prime Video
New Zealand NOW, Sky Go apps Sky Sport NZ
South Africa & sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport app SuperSport
Bangladesh Toffee app Nagorik TV, T Sports
Afghanistan No official streaming option ATN
Sri Lanka Sirasa Maharaja TV, TV1 on Linear
 

All details regarding the India vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

When will the match between India and New Zealand take place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? 
The match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place on Sunday, March 2.
 
What is the venue for the India vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025? 
The match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 2.
 
What time will the toss take place for the India vs New Zealand match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on March 2? 
The toss for the match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will take place at 2 pm IST.
 
When will the match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin on March 2? 
The match between India and New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will start at 2:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand in India? 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand in India? 
JioHotstar in India will stream the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and New Zealand on their app and website.

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

