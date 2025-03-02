Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 08:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy IND vs NZ: Pitch report and key stats of Dubai Stadium

Champions Trophy IND vs NZ: Pitch report and key stats of Dubai Stadium

Spinners are expected to lead the charge once again in Dubai in the match between India and New Zealand.

IND vs NZ pitch report

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

India and New Zealand are ready to take on each other in Dubai on Sunday in the 12th and final group-stage match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both teams have already booked their place in the semi-finals and will only be playing to keep their winning streak intact in their final group game. But before the match gets underway, let’s take a look at what fans can expect from Dubai’s pitch for the India vs New Zealand clash and some key stats of the venue. 
 
Dubai cricket stadium: Pitch report for IND vs NZ Champions Trophy clash 
 
The wicket at Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the match between India and New Zealand is expected to remain the same as it was in the first two games of the tournament, with pacers getting some early help, while spinners gaining prominence in the middle overs. Batters need to spend some time on the wicket and get used to the pace and bounce to score runs. Both India and New Zealand have exceptional spinners in their squads, which can cause trouble for the opposition. Fans can expect another low-scoring thriller on Sunday.
 
Dubai cricket stadium: Key stats 

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has established itself as a key venue for One-Day Internationals (ODIs), having hosted 60 matches, including two games from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The stadium has generally favoured teams batting second, with 36 wins recorded by chasing sides, while teams setting a target have secured victory on 22 occasions. The average first-innings score at the venue stands at 229, reflecting the balanced nature of the pitch conditions.
 
England holds the record for the highest ODI total at the stadium, posting an impressive 355/5 against Pakistan in 2015. In contrast, Namibia registered the lowest total at this ground, being dismissed for just 91 runs against the UAE in 2023. While the stadium has witnessed high-scoring encounters, it has also tested teams with challenging conditions that demand adaptability.
 
Among individual performances, Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim holds the record for the highest individual score at the stadium, having struck 144 against Sri Lanka in 2018. Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi remains the standout bowler at the venue, boasting the best ODI figures of 6/38 against Australia in 2009. Afridi also leads the wicket-taking charts at the ground, having claimed 25 wickets in 14 matches. On the batting front, Scotland’s Richie Berrington stands as the highest run-scorer at the stadium, accumulating 424 runs in 11 ODIs.
 
Highest team totals in Dubai cricket stadium (ODIs)
Team Score Opposition  Date
England 355/5 Pakistan 20-Nov-15
Australia 327/7 Pakistan 31-Mar-19
South Africa 317/5 Pakistan 08-Nov-10
Pakistan 307/7 Australia 31-Mar-19
Pakistan 292/6 Sri Lanka 13-Oct-17
Sri Lanka 287/8 Pakistan 20-Dec-13
Scotland 287/5 P.N.G. 13-Apr-22
India 285/7 Hong Kong 18-Sep-18
Pakistan 284/4 Sri Lanka 20-Dec-13
Scotland 284/3 P.N.G. 09-Apr-22
Pakistan 279/8 New Zealand 11-Nov-18
Australia 277/7 Pakistan 29-Mar-19
Oman 277/8 P.N.G. 16-Apr-22
 

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

