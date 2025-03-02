Champions Trophy: Matt Henry takes fifer against India, registers big feat

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry picked up a fifer for the Kiwis against India in the final Group A game of the Champions Trophy 2025. From bamboozling the top order to taking out the tail-enders, Henry's spell of 5/42 was nothing short of impressive on the day in Dubai. Henry registers best bowling figures for NZ vs IND in CT
This is the first time that a bowler has taken a fifer against India in the marquee tournament as well which makes it a big feat to achieve for the bowler. Henry's figures are now the best bowling figures against India for a Kiwi bowler in the Champions Trophy.
|Best bowling figures for NZ in Champions Trophy
|Player
|Figures
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|Jacob Oram
|5/36
|USA
|The Oval
|2004
|Matt Henry
|5/42
|India
|Dubai
|2025
|Shayne O'Connor
|5/46
|Pakistan
|Nairobi
|2000
Taking out Gill and Kohli early out in the innings, Henry proved to be crucial in the powerplay and helped his side restrict the lethal batting order to 249/9 in their 50 overs on the day. While Hardik Pandya (45) and Ravindra Jadeja (16) tried to fire India to a respectable total in the death overs, it was Henry midful bowling which sent them back to the pavilion and probably prevented 10-12 more runs from adding to the total.