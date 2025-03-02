Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy: Matt Henry takes fifer against India, registers big feat

Champions Trophy: Matt Henry takes fifer against India, registers big feat

This is the first time that a bowler has taken a fifer against India in the marquee tournament as well, which makes it a big feat to achieve for the bowler.

Matt Henry

Matt Henry

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry picked up a fifer for the Kiwis against India in the final Group A game of the Champions Trophy 2025. From bamboozling the top order to taking out the tail-enders, Henry's spell of 5/42 was nothing short of impressive on the day in Dubai.  Henry registers best bowling figures for NZ vs IND in CT
 
This is the first time that a bowler has taken a fifer against India in the marquee tournament as well which makes it a big feat to achieve for the bowler. Henry's figures are now the best bowling figures against India for a Kiwi bowler in the Champions Trophy. 
 
 
Best bowling figures for NZ in Champions Trophy
Player Figures Opponent Venue Year
Jacob Oram 5/36 USA The Oval 2004
Matt Henry 5/42 India Dubai 2025
Shayne O'Connor 5/46 Pakistan Nairobi 2000
 
  Taking out Gill and Kohli early out in the innings, Henry proved to be crucial in the powerplay and helped his side restrict the lethal batting order to 249/9 in their 50 overs on the day.   While Hardik Pandya (45) and Ravindra Jadeja (16) tried to fire India to a respectable total in the death overs, it was Henry midful bowling which sent them back to the pavilion and probably prevented 10-12 more runs from adding to the total.

More From This Section

IND vs NZ live streaming details

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs NZ live match?

IND vs NZ

Champions Trophy 2025: IND vs NZ playing 11, live match time, streaming

Virat Kohli

Champions Trophy: Kohli becomes seventh Indian player to play 300 ODIs

India vs New Zealand head-to-head

Champions Trophy: India vs New Zealand head-to-head records in ICC events

Image via Twitter

PCB announces full refund for two rain-cancelled Champions Trophy matches

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy India vs New Zealand New Zealand cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE IND vs NZ playing 11IND vs NZ Pitch reportBusiness Standard ManthanStocks To WatchStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon