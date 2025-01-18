Business Standard

Champions Trophy 2025: Why Karun Nair wasn't picked in India's squad

Champions Trophy 2025: Why Karun Nair wasn't picked in India's squad

Nair, despite averaging 752 in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, failed to make the cut as India announced their squad for the Champions Trophy on Saturday

Karun Nair, India, England, Chennai, Triple ton

Indian batsman Karun Nair celebrates as he leaves the ground after scoring 300 runs during the fourth day of the 5th cricket test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

The name of Vidarbha-based batter Karun Nair was missing once again as India announced their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series with England and the ICC Champions Trophy. The announcement was made on Saturday during a press conference attended by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.
 
Nair, who has been in stellar form on the domestic circuit recently, was widely expected to make the squad for either the ODI series or the Champions Trophy, if not both. However, the selection committee opted to stick with their regular players, leaving Nair’s wait for an international return ongoing. Nair last played for India in 2017.
 
 
Karun Nair’s stellar Vijay Hazare Trophy form
 
Karun Nair has been the standout performer in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, amassing an extraordinary 752 runs in just seven matches. Averaging an incredible 752.00, Nair has remained unbeaten in six innings. His performances include five centuries and a fifty, with a best score of 163 not out.
 
Nair’s recent form shone during the semi-final against Maharashtra, where he smashed an unbeaten 88 off 44 balls, propelling Vidarbha to a match-winning total of 380 runs. Despite this sensational run, the 33-year-old failed to secure a place in the Champions Trophy squad.

Agarkar explains selection decisions
 
When asked about Nair’s exclusion, Ajit Agarkar acknowledged the batter’s exceptional performances but admitted it was challenging to accommodate him in the squad. “Karun Nair is playing well, but it was difficult for him to get a place in this team,” Agarkar remarked during the press conference.
 
Nair, who last represented India in 2017, is best known for his record-breaking triple century in Test cricket, making him only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to achieve the feat.
 
India’s Champions Trophy squad
 
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.
 

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

