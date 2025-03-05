Champions Trophy: Kane Williamson hits 15th ODI hundred in semis tie vs SA

New Zealand batters are having a field day against South Africa in the semi-final clash in the ICC Champions Trophy as Kane Williamson became the second Kiwi batter to complete his century at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on March 5.
Williamson completed his 15th ODI hundred on the day within 91 deliveries as he showed some brilliant shot selection across the field against the Protea bowlers. Stitching up a 164-run partnership with opener Rachin Ravindra, Williamson continued to bat for the Kiwis and steered them towards a strong total in the final four clash.
|Control % at the time of reaching 100 in CT 2025
|Player
|Opponent
|Location
|Balls Faced
|%
|Shubman Gill
|Bangladesh
|Dubai
|125
|94.60%
|Virat Kohli
|Pakistan
|Dubai
|111
|92.20%
|Joe Root
|Afghanistan
|Lahore
|98
|92.00%
|Kane Williamson
|South Africa
|Lahore
|91
|91.40%
The former NZ skipper soon lost his wicket as Mulder got him at 102 runs.
For New Zealand, it is a good sight to see their top-order performing day in and day out against the best bowling attacks in the marquee tournament.