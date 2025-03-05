Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy: Kane Williamson hits 15th ODI hundred in semis tie vs SA

Champions Trophy: Kane Williamson hits 15th ODI hundred in semis tie vs SA

For New Zealand, it is a good sight to see their top-order performing day in and day out against the best bowling attacks in the marquee tournament.

Kane Williamson

New Zealand's Kane Williamson plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 5, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New Zealand batters are having a field day against South Africa in the semi-final clash in the ICC Champions Trophy as Kane Williamson became the second Kiwi batter to complete his century at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on March 5.
 
Williamson completed his 15th ODI hundred on the day within 91 deliveries as he showed some brilliant shot selection across the field against the Protea bowlers. Stitching up a 164-run partnership with opener Rachin Ravindra, Williamson continued to bat for the Kiwis and steered them towards a strong total in the final four clash. 
Control % at the time of reaching 100 in CT 2025
Player Opponent Location Balls Faced %
Shubman Gill Bangladesh Dubai 125 94.60%
Virat Kohli Pakistan Dubai 111 92.20%
Joe Root Afghanistan Lahore 98 92.00%
Kane Williamson South Africa Lahore 91 91.40%
 
 
  The former NZ skipper soon lost his wicket as Mulder got him at 102 runs.   
For New Zealand, it is a good sight to see their top-order performing day in and day out against the best bowling attacks in the marquee tournament.
 

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy New Zealand cricket team South Africa cricket team

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

