Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / India's dominance continues: 5th final appearance in seven ICC tournaments

India's dominance continues: 5th final appearance in seven ICC tournaments

The Aussies were banking on Dubai's driest pitch, with six spin options packed into their XI. But either the pitch didn't deteriorate as expected, or Kohli's class nullified it-likely, a mix of both.

India cricket team

India cricket team. Photo: @BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For years, ICC knockout matches belonged to Australia. They carried an aura of inevitability. But India is rewriting that script. With a commanding victory in the semi-final, they have stormed into their fifth final in seven 50-over world tournaments, dismantling the original giants of the format with unnerving ease.
 
Kohli’s class: A masterful 84 under pressure
 
Virat Kohli has the aura. Now, he just needs the trophies to go with it. On Sunday, he will fight for one after crafting one of his smoothest innings—a sublime 84 off 98 balls where he looked completely in control.
 
He manipulated the field against spin, forcing Australia to burn a review, ran sharply to steal overthrows, and roared in celebration for his partners’ boundaries. His batting against spin, often questioned in recent times, was impeccable—70 balls, 63 runs, only 12 off boundaries. There were no prolonged dot-ball phases, just relentless strike rotation. 
 

Also Read

India vs Australia semifinal live streaming details

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs AUS semis live?

Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS HIGHLIGHTS, Champions Trophy 2025 semis: India enter the final; beat Australia by 4 wkts

India vs Australia semifinal CHampions Trophy 2025

IND vs AUS: What is highest successful run chase vs AUS in ICC knockouts?

Tanveer Sangha, Australia leg spinners

Who is Tanveer Sangha? Jalandhar-born leggie in Australia's XI vs India

Shubman Gill

Here's why Indian team is wearing black arm-band during IND vs AUS SF today

 
Australia misreads the Pitch, India capitalises
 
With Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood absent, Australia’s bowling lacked its usual bite. They were banking on Dubai’s driest pitch of the tournament, with six spin options packed into their XI. But either the pitch didn’t deteriorate as expected, or Kohli’s class nullified it—likely, a mix of both.
 
Even Rohit Sharma was unsure at the toss and admitted he was relieved to lose it. India also anticipated more help for spin, fielding four slow bowlers, a move that paid off when Varun Chakravarthy struck with his first-ever ball to Travis Head. The left-hander had already smashed seven of Australia’s eight boundaries at that point, making his early dismissal a turning point.
 
Smith’s fightback and a stunning collapse
 
Steve Smith, a constant tormentor of Indian cricket, looked set to haunt them again. Australia thrived in the middle overs, scoring 147 runs at 5.06 an over, a phase where most teams have struggled against India’s spinners.
 
Smith was in his element, driving Chakravarthy through cover, lofting Jadeja down the ground, and adjusting to Kuldeep Yadav’s variations. He rehearsed shots for four overs, trying to counter Kuldeep’s deceptive googly. In the 28th over, he was squared up, beaten by the turn. By the 32nd over, he was smashing the same ball down the ground with ease.
 
Rohit had no choice but to turn to pace, and Mohammed Shami provided a miracle. 
 
A full toss—not a deadly yorker, not a searing inswinger. Smith, who had danced down to unsettle India’s bowlers all game, charged forward and missed it completely. The ball clattered into the stumps. A batter of his caliber doesn’t make such mistakes. Something had changed.
 
The ball was reversing.
 
Five balls later, Axar Patel skidded one through Glenn Maxwell’s defences, exposing Australia’s tail with over 10 overs left. A commanding position turned into survival mode.
 
Carey’s lone resistance
 
Alex Carey’s innings was an act of defiance.
 
Scoring at better than a run-a-ball, timing everything with precision, he played with the field, not against it. India placed mid-on up and square leg deep—he cleared the infield with ease. Mid-off dropped back, point came up—he countered with a reverse sweep. If he had more support, he would have taken Australia past 280, rather than falling short at 264.
 
For India, it was the perfect semi-final statement—they had studied Australia, outplayed them, and now stand just one step away from another ICC title. 
India Inning
267-6 (48.1 ov) CRR:5.54
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR
Rohit Sharma (C) lbw b C Connolly 28 29 3 1 96.55
Shubman Gill b BJ Dwarshuis 8 11 1 0 72.73
Virat Kohli c BJ Dwarshuis b A Zampa 84 98 5 0 85.71
Shreyas Iyer b A Zampa 45 62 3 0 72.58
Axar Patel b N Ellis 27 30 1 1 90
KL Rahul (WK) Not out 42 34 2 2 123.53
Hardik Pandya c G Maxwell b N Ellis 28 24 1 3 116.67
Ravindra Jadeja Not out 2 1 0 0 200
Extras 3 (b 0, Ib 0, w 3, nb 0, p 0)
Total 267 (6 wkts, 48.1 Ov)
Yet to Bat Mohammed Shami,Kuldeep Yadav,Varun Chakravarthy
Bowler O M R W WD ECO
Ben Dwarshuis 7 0 39 1 1 5.57
Nathan Ellis 10 0 49 2 2 4.9
Cooper Connolly 8 0 37 1 0 4.63
Adam Zampa 10 0 60 2 0 6
Tanveer Sangha 6 0 41 0 0 6.83
Glenn Maxwell 6.1 0 35 0 0 5.68
Travis Head 1 0 6 0 0 6
 

More From This Section

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Which team will clash with India in the final on March 9?

Champions Trophy 2025 final date and live timing, live streaming, telecast

Champions Trophy 2025 second semifinal: South Africa vs New Zealand in Lahore

Champions Trophy Semis 2: SA vs NZ Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill follows in the footsteps of Tendulkar, Kohli with MRF brand

Rohit Sharma

Rohit stares at unwanted record with longest toss-losing streak in ODIs

Match officials for India vs Australia semifinal today

Champions Trophy: Umpires and match referee for India vs Australia SF today

Topics : India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team ICC Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayJan Vishwas Bill 2.0Latest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025IND vs AUS ScorecardIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon