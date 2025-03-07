Friday, March 07, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy: NZ pacer Matt Henry doubtful for final against India

Champions Trophy: NZ pacer Matt Henry doubtful for final against India

The 33-year-old injured himself when he landed on his shoulder during the semifinal against South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India Dubai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry has been rendered doubtful for the Champions Trophy final against India owing to a shoulder niggle but coach Gary Stead is hopeful that the in-form bowler will recover in time for the clash on Sunday.

Henry leads the tournament's top wicket-takers' list with 10 scalps, including a 5/42 against India in their group match.

The 33-year-old injured himself when he landed on his shoulder during the semifinal against South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday.

"Matt obviously landed on his shoulder and it was pretty uncomfortable. I guess the positive thing from our perspective is that he got back out there to bowl. We've had some scans done on him," Stead told reporters here on Friday.

 

The coach was hopeful that Henry would be ready in time for the final.

"We're going to give him every chance to be playing in this match, so still a little bit unknown at this stage.

"He's obviously pretty sore just from landing on the point of his shoulder, but yeah, hopefully he will be okay," he noted.

New Zealand lost only one match during the preliminary engagements, against India. Henry's figures in that game are the best of the tournament so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy India vs New Zealand New Zealand cricket team

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 9:17 PM IST

