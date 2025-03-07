Ad rates surge 40% for Champions Trophy final after India's qualification

The television advertisement rates for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy 2025 match — to be held on Sunday — surged 40 per cent after India qualified for the finals.

This spike in ad rates for television (TV), connected TV (CTV), and digital platforms came after India beat Australia in the semi-finals.

As always, India’s qualification to the final stages drastically alters all linear equations of demand and pricing, according to Trishul Bhumkar, managing partner, Zenith India, a part of Publicis Media India.

“TV advertisement rates for 10 second slots have surged by approximately 40 per cent with