Home / India News / Cleric says Mohammed Shami 'committed sin' by not fasting during Ramzan

Cleric says Mohammed Shami 'committed sin' by not fasting during Ramzan

In a video, Shahabuddin said Shami was seen drinking something from a bottle on the field during a match against Australia on Tuesday

Dubai: India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking a five-wicket haul during a ODI cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, UAE, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bareilly (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

The national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, said on Thursday that Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has committed a sin by not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

"In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal, he should not have done this at all," the Barelvi cleric said.

In a video, Shahabuddin said Shami was seen drinking something from a bottle on the field during a match against Australia on Tuesday.

He advised Shami to follow the rules of Shariat.

"It is the responsibility of all Muslims to follow the rules of Shariat. Fasting is obligatory in Islam. If a person does not keep a fast intentionally, he is considered a sinner according to Islamic law," Razvi said.

 

"Playing cricket is not bad, but Mohammed Shami should fulfil his religious responsibilities. I advise Shami to follow the rules of Sharia and be responsible towards his religion," he added.

Shami is in Dubai these days. He is part of the Indian squad for the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

