SL vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2024 SL vs SA LIVE Toss and Playing 11 Updates: Both the teams will look to avoid making mistakes at a high-scoring venue
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
In match 5 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Sri Lanka will open their campaign against South Africa on Monday, June 3. This match will also mark the first-ever international game at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York.
Both Sri Lanka and South Africa will look to make the most of their opening encounter in what is known as the 'group of death'. This group also has Bangladesh and the Netherlands in it and only the top two teams will move to the next stage of Super 8.
T20 World Cup 2024: SL vs SA Playing 11 prediction
Sri Lanka playing 11 probable: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka
South Africa playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram (C), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
SL vs SA LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and his South African counterpart Aiden Markram will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Sri Lanka (SL) vs South Africa (SA) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The SL vs SA Final live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, SL vs SA Live streaming
SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here
6:31 PM
SL vs SA Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Two Sri Lankans in top wicket-takers list of T20 World Cup history
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|Shakib Al Hasan (BAN)
|2007-2022
|36
|47
|04/09/24
|18.63
|6.78
|16.48
|3
|0
|Shahid Afridi (PAK)
|2007-2016
|34
|39
|04/11/24
|23.25
|6.71
|20.76
|2
|0
|SL Malinga (SL)
|2007-2014
|31
|38
|5/31
|20.07
|7.43
|16.21
|0
|1
|Saeed Ajmal (PAK)
|2009-2014
|23
|36
|4/19
|16.86
|6.79
|14.88
|3
|0
|BAW Mendis (SL)
|2009-2014
|21
|35
|06/08/24
|15.02
|6.7
|13.45
|1
|1
6:27 PM
SL vs SA Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Two Sri Lankans feature in top run-scorers list of T20 World Cup
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|V Kohli (IND)
|2012-2022
|27
|1141
|89*
|81.5
|131.3
|0
|14
|103
|28
|DPMD Jayawardene (SL)
|2007-2014
|31
|1016
|100
|39.07
|134.74
|1
|6
|111
|25
|CH Gayle (WI)
|2007-2021
|33
|965
|117
|34.46
|142.75
|2
|7
|78
|63
|RG Sharma (IND)
|2007-2022
|39
|963
|79*
|34.39
|127.88
|0
|9
|91
|35
|TM Dilshan (SL)
|2007-2016
|35
|897
|96*
|30.93
|124.06
|0
|6
|101
|20
6:09 PM
SL vs SA Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: What would the New York weather be like?
It is going to be cloudy to start with and the pitch will have some moisture after overnight rain as suggested by the weather forecast of Accuweather for Nassau County in Long Island, New York. As time passes the sun will become more visible and there are no chances of a wash-out. This suggests that the captain winning the toss would look to field first.
5:59 PM
SL vs SA Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: How would the New York pitch behave?
As was evident in the warm-up match between Bangladesh and India at the Big Apple, it is going to be a high-scoring venue. The Square boundaries are not every big and this will help the cause of the big hitters. As for the pitch, it did seem to have something in it for the bowlers.
5:57 PM
SL vs SA Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Head-to-head at home, away and neutral venues between two teams
SL vs SA head-to-head in South Africa
Matches played: 6
Sri Lanka: 2
South Africa: 4
SL vs SA head-to-head in Sri Lanka
Matches played: 8
Sri Lanka: 2
South Africa: 6
SL vs SA head-to-head in Neutral Venues
Matches played: 3
Sri Lanka: 1
South Africa: 2
Tied- 1
5:48 PM
SL vs SA Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Head-to-head at various venues
Both teams will be playing their first-ever match at this Stadium in Nassau County.
|Results
|P
|SA
|SL
|Overall
|17
|12
|5
|Match Types
|T20 International
|17
|12
|5
|At Venues
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium
|3
|2
|1
|Newlands
|2
|1
|1
|R.Premadasa Stadium
|5
|4
|1
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|SuperSport Park
|2
|2
|-
|The Wanderers Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium
|1
|-
|1
|In Countries
|Bangladesh
|1
|-
|1
|India
|1
|1
|-
|South Africa
|6
|4
|2
|Sri Lanka
|8
|6
|2
|United Arab Emirates
|1
|1
|-
5:38 PM
SL vs SA Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: What has been the head-to-head record between the two sides?
Proteas lead the head-to-head battle between the two sides in the T20 international. They have won 12 out of the 17 matches played between the two sides.
Total matches played: 17
Sri Lanka won: 5
South Africa won: 12
Tied: 0
5:31 PM
SL vs SA Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Why is this match important?
This match will begin the caravan of explosive T20 World Cup 2024 encounters among Test-playing members. We have already seen a Super Over between Namibia and Oman and the hopes have got higher since then.
5:15 PM
SL vs SA Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Welcome to the live blog
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Sri Lanka vs South Africa match in the T20 World Cup 2024 from the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
Topics : Sri Lanka cricket team South Africa cricket team ICC T20 World Cup T20 cricket Aiden Markram
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 5:15 PM IST