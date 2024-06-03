SL vs SA LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST

In match 5 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Sri Lanka will open their campaign against South Africa on Monday, June 3. This match will also mark the first-ever international game at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York.

Both Sri Lanka and South Africa will look to make the most of their opening encounter in what is known as the 'group of death'. This group also has Bangladesh and the Netherlands in it and only the top two teams will move to the next stage of Super 8.

T20 World Cup 2024: SL vs SA Playing 11 prediction

Sri Lanka playing 11 probable: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

South Africa playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram (C), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

SL vs SA LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga and his South African counterpart Aiden Markram will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Sri Lanka (SL) vs South Africa (SA) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The SL vs SA Final live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, SL vs SA Live streaming

SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the SL vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here