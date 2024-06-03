T20 World Cup Match 5: AFG vs UGA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Uganda, who are playing their first ever T20 World Cup, will open their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024 against Afghanistan, who cannot be taken as minnows in the T20 format at least, anymore. The two teams will be up against each other at the National Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, June 4 from 6 AM onwards (IST).

In this group, the other teams are the West Indies (WI), New Zealand (NZ) and Papua New Guinea (PNG). WI have already beaten PNG and started their campaign on a high.

T20 World Cup 2024: AFG vs UGA Playing 11 prediction

Afghanistan Playing 11 probables: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad : Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad

Uganda Playing 11 probables: Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba (c), Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Cosmas Kyewuta

Afghanistan vs Uganda head-to-head

This will be the first international meeting between the two sides in any form of cricket at the senior level.

Total matches played: 00

Afghanistan won: 00

Uganda won: 00

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Ishaq(w), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad

Uganda Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Ronak Patel, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Roger Mukasa(w), Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba(c), Kenneth Waiswa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi, Henry Ssenyondo, Fred Achelam, Frank Nsubuga, Bilal Hassan, Simon Ssesazi Ronak Patel, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Roger Mukasa(w), Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Brian Masaba(c), Kenneth Waiswa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi, Henry Ssenyondo, Fred Achelam, Frank Nsubuga, Bilal Hassan, Simon Ssesazi

T20 World Cup 2024, Afghanistan (AFG) vs Uganda (UGA) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

At what time will the AFG vs UGA T20 World Cup 2024 live toss take place on Tuesday (June 4)?

In the AFG vs UGA match in the T20 World Cup 2024, the live toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

At what time will the AFG vs UGA T20 World Cup 2024 live match start on June 4?

The Afghanistan vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 live match will begin at 6 AM IST on June 4 at the National Stadium in Guyana.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Afghanistan vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the AFG vs UGA match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the AFG vs UGA match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of AFG vs UGA T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?

Disney plus Hotstar will livestream the AFG vs UGA T20 World Cup 2024 match in India.