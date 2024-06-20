ENG vs WI LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: King retired hurt, West Indies off to flying start
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES, England vs West Indies full scorecard: England make one change while West Indies do two changes in their Playing 11 today
Anish Kumar New Delhi
In Group 2 match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies \at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Thursday morning.
West Indies, who head to the fixture on the back of an eight-match winning streak, put up a sensational display against Afghanistan, notching a huge 104-run win at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.
They once again head to the stadium that holds the name of their head coach and two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain in search of a similar result.
The flat pitches and relatively short square boundaries here are a paradise for batters with all matches played here so far being a high-scoring affairs.
But the batters will have to be carefully negotiate the cross winds that sends some balls flying unexpectedly for six and others swirling. Pooran targeted them ruthlessly against Afghanistan.
T20 World Cup 2024: ENG vs WI Playing 11
England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.
West Indies playing 11: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
How to watch the live telecast of the ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the England (SL) vs West Indies (NED) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The ENG vs WI live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, ENG vs WI Live streaming
ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, England vs West Indies live score and match updates here
6:34 AM
England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES: WI score 54 runs in powerplay
Over Summary: 4 0 4 0 0 Wd 1 ; West Indies; 54-0 after 6 Overs; Johnson Charles22(19); Nicholas Pooran4(4)
Sam Curran, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
Ball 6: Charles hits towards deep backward square leg for a single.
Ball 6: A slow delivery down the leg side. WIDE CALLED.
Ball 5: A big swing and a miss from Charles.
Ball 4: Charles pushes back to bowler.
Ball 3: Charles, this time, dissects the gap between backward point and short third man for FOUR.
Ball 2: DOT
Ball 1: Charles makes some room and smashes the ball over cover for FOUR.
6:30 AM
England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Brandon King retired hurt
Over Summary: 4 0 0 0 0 4 ; West Indies; 44-0 after 5 Overs; Nicholas Pooran4(4); Johnson Charles13(13)
Sam Curran, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
Ball 6: Pooran cuts the final ball for FOUR.
Ball 5: Pooran opens the face of the bat as he plays a full delivery. No run as ball rolls down to short third-man.
Ball 4: Curran beats Pooran outside off, DOT.
Ball 3: Pooran defends from the crease.
Ball 2: King comes down the wicket and hits towards extra cover. He is in pain after playing the shot. King retired hurt and goes back to the duckout. Nicholas Pooran comes at the crease.
Ball 1: King gets an thick outside edge over first slip for FOUR.
6:23 AM
England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Archer leaks 11 runs in the over
Over Summary: 1 1 4 4 1 0 ; West Indies; 36-0 after 4 Overs; Johnson Charles13(13); Brandon King19(11)
Jofra Archer, right-arm fast, comes into the attack and concedes 11 runs, including two back-to-back boundaries to Brandon King.
6:18 AM
England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Topley leaks 12 runs in the over
Over Summary: Wd 0 0 6 1 0 4 ; West Indies; 25-0 after 3 Overs; Johnson Charles12(11); Brandon King9(7)
Topley continues and starts with a WIDE down the leg side.
After playing out two DOT balls, King whips the ball on the pads for a SIX towards mid-wicket stands.
Charles gets an inside edge to fine leg boundary for FOUR.
Topley leaks 12 runs in the over.
6:13 AM
England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES: WI 13-0 after 2 Overs
Over Summary: 0 Wd 1 0 2 4 0 ; West Indies; 13-0 after 2 Overs; Johnson Charles8(9); Brandon King2(3)
Mark Wood, right-arm fast, comes into the attack and concedes eight runs, including a boundary to Charles.
6:10 AM
England vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES: WI 5-0 after 1 Over
Over Summary: 1 Wd 0 Wd 0 0 0 2; West Indies; 5-0 after 1 Over; Johnson Charles2(5); Brandon King1(1)
Brandon King and Charles at the crease. Brandon King takes the strike. Topley opens the attack and concedes five runs in the first over.
5:38 AM
West Indies Playing 11 for today's match
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
5:38 AM
England Playing 11 for today's match
England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
5:37 AM
West Indies Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES
Two changes: Roston Chase and Romario Shepherd return.
5:36 AM
England Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES
One change: Mark Wood returns to England's Playing 11
5:33 AM
ENG vs WI LIVE TOSS UPDATES
England captain Jos Buttler wins the toss and elects to bowl first.
5:32 AM
T20 World Cup 2024: ENG vs WI Playing 11 prediction
England playing 11 probable: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.
West Indies playing 11 probable: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Obed McCoy/Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
5:30 AM
ENG vs WI LIVE TOSS UPDATES
The live toss between Jos Buttler and Rovman Powell is moments away. Stay tuned for live updates
5:28 AM
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England vs West Indies
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of England vs West Indies match in Super 8 round. This is group 1's second match.
