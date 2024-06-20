ENG vs WI LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: King retired hurt, West Indies off to flying start

In Group 2 match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies \at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Thursday morning.

West Indies, who head to the fixture on the back of an eight-match winning streak, put up a sensational display against Afghanistan, notching a huge 104-run win at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

They once again head to the stadium that holds the name of their head coach and two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain in search of a similar result.

The flat pitches and relatively short square boundaries here are a paradise for batters with all matches played here so far being a high-scoring affairs.

But the batters will have to be carefully negotiate the cross winds that sends some balls flying unexpectedly for six and others swirling. Pooran targeted them ruthlessly against Afghanistan.

T20 World Cup 2024: ENG vs WI Playing 11

England playing 11: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.



West Indies playing 11: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie



How to watch the live telecast of the ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the England (SL) vs West Indies (NED) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The ENG vs WI live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, ENG vs WI Live streaming

ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, England vs West Indies live score and match updates here