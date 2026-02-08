Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts SL eyeing strong start; Toss at 6:30 PM

The sixth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Sri Lanka and Ireland is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tonight. Sri Lanka, under the captaincy of Dasun Shanaka, will look to begin their World Cup campaign with a win, leveraging their strong spin attack and batting depth suited for subcontinental conditions. Playing at home, the Lankans are confident of making a solid start and will look to their experienced players to dominate in familiar conditions.

On the other hand, Ireland, led by the explosive Paul Stirling, will be hoping to pull off an upset. With a dynamic top order, Ireland has the potential to challenge Sri Lanka's bowlers, but their key to success will be how they cope with Sri Lanka's formidable spin attack. This match promises to be an exciting and fiercely contested affair, with both teams eager to make an early mark in the tournament.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera.

Ireland playing 11 (probable): Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Ben Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Matthew Humphreys. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC match between Sri Lanka and Ireland will take place at 6:30 PM IST

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.