Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts SL eyeing strong start; Toss at 6:30 PM
Sri Lanka, under the captaincy of Dasun Shanaka, will look to begin their World Cup campaign with a win, leveraging their strong spin attack and batting depth suited for subcontinental conditions.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The sixth match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Sri Lanka and Ireland is set to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tonight. Sri Lanka, under the captaincy of Dasun Shanaka, will look to begin their World Cup campaign with a win, leveraging their strong spin attack and batting depth suited for subcontinental conditions. Playing at home, the Lankans are confident of making a solid start and will look to their experienced players to dominate in familiar conditions.
On the other hand, Ireland, led by the explosive Paul Stirling, will be hoping to pull off an upset. With a dynamic top order, Ireland has the potential to challenge Sri Lanka's bowlers, but their key to success will be how they cope with Sri Lanka’s formidable spin attack. This match promises to be an exciting and fiercely contested affair, with both teams eager to make an early mark in the tournament.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11
Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera.
Ireland playing 11 (probable): Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Ben Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Matthew Humphreys. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the T20 WC match between Sri Lanka and Ireland will take place at 6:30 PM IST
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches in India.
6:17 PM
Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE TOSS UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Colombo as the anticipation builds up for the fans.
6:08 PM
Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026: Shanaka and co. eyeing strong start!
Led by captain Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka will aim to kick off their World Cup campaign with a victory, taking advantage of their potent spin attack and a batting lineup well-suited for subcontinental conditions. With the match being held on home soil, the Sri Lankan team is confident about making a strong start, relying on their seasoned players to assert control in familiar surroundings.
6:02 PM
Sri Lanka vs Ireland LIVE SCORE UPDATES T20 World Cup 2026: Co-Hosts begin tournament at home!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 encounter between Sri Lanka and Ireland in Colombo. Co-Hosts Sr Lanka will be looking start the tournament strongly in front their home support as giant slayers Ireland would be eyeing a possible upset on the night. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.
First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 5:59 PM IST