IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST; focus on Antigua weather
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Toss Updates IND vs BAN Playing 11: This game at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, is also under the threat of a wash-out
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Indian cricket team would look to put one foot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 when they take on Bangladesh in their second match of Super 8. However, this game at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, is also under the threat of a wash-out as rain showers are expected to lash the field sometime in the morning.
Bangladesh would be looking to bounce back from their poor showing against Australia and out on a spirited show as loss here will most likely end their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.
T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs BAN Playing 11 prediction
India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
Bangladesh playing 11 probable: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
IND vs BAN LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Bangladesh counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The India vs BAN live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN Live streaming
IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
5:42 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: What is the weather forecast of Antigua for this match?
North Sound is situated in the Saint John division of Antigua and it is expected to have mostly sunny and partly cloudy weather from 10:30 am Local time which is 8 pm IST to 2:30 pm Local time which is midnight IST. The chances of rainfall during the same period increase from 8 per cent to 22 per cent. Thus, a wash-out possibility is not very high, but in the Caribbean, rains are as unpredictable as results in a cricket match.
5:39 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: What is the importance of this game?
This match is very important in the sense that a win here could put India on one foot in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024. They will then be left to play Australia and from there onwards, they could get into the team either as the best or the second-best team in the group.
5:20 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Last five meetings between two teams
|India vs Bangladesh head-to-head stats in last T20I meetings
|Date
|Result
|Venue
|1st Innings
|2nd Innings
|2023-10-06
|IND win by 9 wickets
|Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field, Hangzhou
|BAN - 96/9 (20.0)
|IND - 97/1 (9.2)
|2022-11-02
|IND win by 5 runs (DLS method)
|Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
|IND - 184/6 (20.0)
|BAN - 145/6 (16.0)
|2019-11-10
|IND win by 30 runs
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|IND - 174/5 (20.0)
|BAN - 144/10 (19.2)
|2019-11-07
|IND win by 8 wickets
|Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
|BAN - 153/6 (20.0)
|IND - 154/2 (15.4)
|2019-11-03
|BAN win by 7 wickets
|Arun Jaitley Stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla), Delhi
|IND - 148/6 (20.0)
|BAN - 154/3 (19.3)
5:18 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Head-to-head between two teams
|India vs Bangladesh head-to-head stats in T20Is
|Matches
|Wins - IND
|Wins - BAN
|Super Over Wins- IND
|Super Over Wins - BAN
|No Result
|Overall
|13
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Since 2021
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|In T20 World Cup
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
5:03 PM
India vs Bangladesh Live Updates: Welcome to the coverage
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match from the Super 8 stage. Stay tuned to Business Standardard for all the updates from this game at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.
First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 5:04 PM IST