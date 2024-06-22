IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST; focus on Antigua weather

Indian cricket team would look to put one foot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 when they take on Bangladesh in their second match of Super 8. However, this game at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, is also under the threat of a wash-out as rain showers are expected to lash the field sometime in the morning.

Bangladesh would be looking to bounce back from their poor showing against Australia and out on a spirited show as loss here will most likely end their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.



T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs BAN Playing 11 prediction

India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Bangladesh playing 11 probable: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

IND vs BAN LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his Bangladesh counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The India vs BAN live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs BAN Live streaming

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

Check IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here