T20 World Cup 2024: Babar pips Kohli to become highest run-getter in T20Is

Pakistan captain Babar Azam overtook Indian ace Virat Kohli to become the leading run-scorer in the history of international cricket while batting against the United States of America at the Grand Prarie Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Batting in the campaign openers at the T20 World Cup 2024 for Pakistan, Babar started very slowly but got going eventually. Before the start of the match, he needed at least 22 runs to get over Kohli and the right-hander managed to do that.

India skipper Rohit Sharma is third on the list and just 12 runs behind Kohli.