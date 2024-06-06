T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan forces ICC to change its New York hotel

The ICC has moved the Pakistan team to another hotel in New York after the Pakistan Cricket Board complained about a 90-minute drive to the ground for its forthcoming Twenty20 World Cup games.
Pakistan is scheduled to play its group games there against archrival India in New York on Sunday before taking on Canada at the same venue on June 11.
The PCB source spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Sri Lanka, which was bowled out for 77 against South Africa in its first match, has already expressed concern over its team's long drive to the ground in New York after being allocated a hotel which was more than an hour's drive from the venue.
Also Read
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)