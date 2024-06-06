Slow pitches, low scores seems to be theme of T20 World Cup, says Stoinis

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis on Thursday said low scores and slow pitches seem to be "the theme" of the ongoing T20 World Cup but he is hopeful that wickets will improve as the tournament progresses.

Australia defeated Oman in their tournament-opener here by 39 runs after posting a relatively high score, by tournament standards so far, of 164/5 with Stoinis smacking a 36-ball 67 and grabbing three wickets to be the player of the match.

Speaking to the media in the post-game press conference, Stoinis was asked if the low scores in the tournament, a far cry from the regular 200-plus totals that fans witnessed during last month's IPL, have shocked him.

"Yeah, it wasn't a shock I think from watching the games so far, it seems like that's going to be the theme of the tournament. But it's one thing watching it from the side and then another thing to adapt yourself while you're out there.

"So, it was fine. It just took some getting used to, I guess," he said.

The US leg of the tournament is already drawing criticism for uneven bounce of the Nassau County ground's pitch where India and Ireland played out a low-scoring game on Wednesday.



The Irish were bowled out for 96 and India skipper Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant took hits on their bodies due to the uneven bounce.

The 34-year-old Stoinis said he expects the tracks to become better for batters as the tournament progresses.

"Yeah, it is a bit difficult, the ball in the second inning, it is a bit sticky. And the spinners also gripping the ball sometimes, the ball is getting low," he said.

"And when I played Maxwell, one or two balls maybe the wicket holds the ball and it spins. So, it is still a bit difficult, but compared to the previous match it's better.

"Today it's a better wicket. I hope the more matches we play in this wicket; the more wickets will go better," he added.

Stoinis, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, said he has become a better player over the years due to his continuous IPL exposure.

"I think I've been going to the IPL for 10 years now so it always feels at the end of IPL when you finish IPL, you're a better player so regardless of the 100 or not I think it's a nice way to lead into a World Cup," he said.