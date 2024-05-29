T20 World Cup 2024: Selector, head coach take field for nine-man Australia

Short of players, a nine-man Australia needed as many as four support staff members on the field, including chief selector and head coach, in their T20 World Cup warm-up against Namibia but that did not change the expected outcome of the game.
Australia won the game by seven wickets with impressive performances from David Warner (54 not out off 21 balls), fit again Josh Hazlewood (2/5) and leg-spinner Adam Zampa (3/25). They chased down Namibia's 119 with 10 overs to spare.
46-year-old fielding coach Andre Borovec also took the field alongside Bailey when skipper Mitchell Marsh opted to bowl against Namibia.
When Marsh and Hazlewood went back to the dressing room, McDonald and 49-year-old batting coach Brad Hodge had to step on the field.
Hazlewood, playing hist first game in three months, looked in good rhythm.
"I know a number of the bowlers were coming off a long break which is pretty unusual in our system, but it's good to get out there, playing is always different to training.
"So a nice hit out, got the result and we move onto the West Indies in a few days."
Australia Test and ODI skipper Cummins, Head and Starc were part of the IPL final played in Chennai on Sunday.
