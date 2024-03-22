IPL 2024: Aussie spinner Adam Zampa withdraws from Rajasthan Royals squad





Rajasthan Royals were on Thursday dealt a big blow when leg-spinner Adam Zampa pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons, a report said.

Zampa, who was retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of last year's auction for Rs 1.5 crore, has withdrawn his name following a busy season for Australia. Zampa's manager confirmed the development to ESPNCricinfo.

The right-arm spinner was a part of Rajasthan's troika of spinners including India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

He played six matches last season for the 2008 winners, claiming eight wickets at 23.50 including 3/22 in Rajasthan Royals' win against Chennai Super Kings.