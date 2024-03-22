Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024: Aussie spinner Adam Zampa withdraws from Rajasthan Royals squad

Leg-spinner Zampa was a part of Rajasthan's troika of spinners including India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa. Photo: Sportzpics

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Royals were on Thursday dealt a big blow when leg-spinner Adam Zampa pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons, a report said.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Playing 11, live match time, live streaming, telecast
Zampa, who was retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of last year's auction for Rs 1.5 crore, has withdrawn his name following a busy season for Australia. Zampa's manager confirmed the development to ESPNCricinfo.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The right-arm spinner was a part of Rajasthan's troika of spinners including India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.
He played six matches last season for the 2008 winners, claiming eight wickets at 23.50 including 3/22 in Rajasthan Royals' win against Chennai Super Kings.
Zampa's withdrawal depletes Rajasthan's bowling attack further since they are already without fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, who underwent surgery on his left proximal quadriceps tendon late in February and was subsequently ruled out of this year's IPL.

Check Indian premier League 2024 full schedule here

Check Indian Premier League 2024 latest news here

Check Indian Premier League 2024 points table here

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian Street Premier League: Full schedule, teams, owners, live streaming

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

IPL 2024 auction: Players Rajasthan Royals could target for strategic squad

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

IPL 2024: Lucknow swaps Avesh Khan for Padikkal ahead of auction on Dec 19

IPL 2024 - CSK weren't ready to move on from Dhoni in 2022: Stephen Fleming

IPL 2024: CSK need to dismiss 'dangerous' Kohli in powerplay - Hayden

IPL 2024: Everyone's experienced so not much for me to do - Gaikwad

IPL 2024 - Rishabh Pant training hard to get trust back in body: Ponting

IPL 2024 live telecast: Star Sports to provide sign language feed

Topics : Indian Premier League Rajasthan Royals Adam Zampa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon