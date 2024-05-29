T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up games full schedule, timing (IST) live streaming

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will on June 2, according to Indian Standard Time (IST) and teams are started flocking in US and West Indies ahead of the start of show-piece event.

While the warm-up matches of associate nations, namely USA, Namibia, Papua New Guinea among others kick-started on May 27, South Africa will play intra-squad match only.





Moreover, Indian cricket team will play their only warm-up match against Bangladesh Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 1 at 8 PM IST.



Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule and match timings (IST) here Meanwhile, Pakistan and England won't play any practice game ahead of ICC T20 World Cup given the two teams are playing 4-match T20 International series, which will conclude on June 30.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches full schedule





T20 World Cup warm-up matches schedule, Match timing (IST) Date Matches Venues Timing (IST) May 29, Wednesday Afghanistan vs Oman Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 10:30 PM May 30, Thursday Scotland vs Uganda Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 8 PM Nepal vs United States Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas 9 PM May 31, Friday Namibia vs Papua New Guinea Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad 12:30 AM Netherlands vs Canada Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas 1 AM West Indies vs Australia Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 4:30 AM Ireland vs Sri Lanka Central Broward Regional Part Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida 8 PM Scotland vs Afghanistan Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad 8 PM June 1, Saturday India vs Bangladesh Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York 8 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches result Date Matches Venues Result May 27, Monday Canada vs Nepal Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas Canada won by 63 runs May 28, Tuesday Papua New Guinea vs Oman Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad Oman won by 3 wickets Uganda vs Namibia Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad Namibia won by 5 wickets Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Central Broward Regional Part Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida Abandoned Bangladesh vs United States Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas Match abandoned May 29, Wednesday Namibia vs Australia Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad Australia won by 7 wickets



