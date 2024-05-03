T20 World Cup 2024: What will be India Playing 11 with four spinners?

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma revealed the reason behind picking four spinners in the squad.

Rohit Sharma said: "I don’t want to go into too much detail because I am sure opposition captains will listen to this. I wanted more spinners, we know what the conditions are like."





Check Latest news on ICC T20 World Cup 2024 here "Matches start at 10-10.30 in the morning. Technical aspects involved in this. Maybe in first press conference in the West Indies, I’ll speak about it. Won’t say now, but definitely there.

With India matches scheduled to take place in the morning in US and West Indies, it is believed that Rohit would pick three or four spinners in the Playing 11 to strangle the opposition during the marquee event.

The impact of the dew would be minimal in the day matches and wickets might deteriorate as the day progresses. The spinners in the Playing 11 could come in handy to the Indian team.





India Playing 11 in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 when pacers play a role

India Playing 11 probable for ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh "I wanted 4 spinners and 3 seamers with Hardik being there. You get the balance. With 2 spinners being all-rounders, then two attacking spinners give you balance in the spin department as well. Based on the opposition composition we can decide what to play with," Rohit added

India Playing 11 in ICC T20 World Cup 2024 when the pitch favours the spinners

India Playing 11 probable for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

Deciphering Rohit's logic, which the captain didn't reveal, two-time World Cup-winning Aussie, Tom Moody, said that the Indian team is thinking of winning the T20 World Cup with the spinners.





ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2024: India full schedule IND-PAK match timings (IST) "I think they are taking spinners because they think spin is going to win. And it gives them the balance of not worrying about playing six out of seven specialist bowlers and batters. It allows them to play an all-rounder spinner, in Axar Patel and Jadeja and Kuldeep as a spin strong playing 11," Moody said during Star Sports Cricket Live show.