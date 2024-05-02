T20 World Cup 2024: Agarkar & Rohit live press conference to begin at 4 PM today in Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

After announcing the 15-member squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024, India chief selector and former cricketer Ajit Agarkar would address the media today (Thursday) in Mumbai. The chairman of the selectors, Agarkar, would be joined by captain Rohit Sharma.

India's squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma's press conference live timings, telecast

When Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma's press conference will take place?

Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma will address the press conference on India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024 on May 2.

At what time will Ajit Agarkar and Rohit Sharma's press conference begin in Mumbai?

Captain Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar's press conference for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin after 4 PM IST today.

How to watch the India's T20 World Cup press conference live in India?

Star Sports, the official broadcasters of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in India, is expected to broadcast the Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar's press conference live today.