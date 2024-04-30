Business Standard
T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma-led Indian team squad announced today

Hardik Pandya named vice captain of Team India. Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are two wicketkeepers on India's list for the World Cup. Rinku Singh in travelling reserves

Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma

Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 4:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Team India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in US and West Indies on April 30 (Tuesday). Hardik Pandya has been named deputy of Rohit Sharma while Rinku Singh is not part of India main squad. 

Jasprit Bumrah will lead the India pace unit comprises of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj. Ravidra Jadeja and Axar Patel are the two spin-bowling all-rounders while Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahar are two designated spinners.
 

India full squad for T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Travelling reserves

Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.


ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Indian team announcement date, timing today


When will BCCI announce the India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

BCCI will anounce India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on April 30, 2024 (Tuesday).

At what time BCCI is expected to announce the India squad for T20 World Cup 2024?

BCCI is expected to announce the India squad-led by Rohit Sharma by the evening on April 30, 2024.

What is India squad for world Cup T20?

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.


Topics : ICC T20 World Cup India cricket team

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

