Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana to return home from T20 World Cup 2024

Muneeba will continue in the leadership role in Pakistan's final group game against New Zealand as well if Sana is unable to return in time for the encounter in the UAE.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

Pakistan women's cricket team captain Fatima Sana will return to Pakistan from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after the sudden demise of her father due to a stroke. With Pakistan's group stage match against Australia on October 11, vice-captain Muneeba Ali will take over the responsibilities as skipper for the crucial match.

Muneeba will continue in the leadership role in Pakistan's final group game against New Zealand as well if Sana is unable to return in time for the encounter in the UAE.

Still with a chance to qualify to the knockout stages of the tournament, Pakistan have to deal with a major blow ahead of the remaining group matches in the 10-team event in UAE.

Fatima Sana as captain

The 22-year-old took over the leadership role from Nida Dar in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2024 and led by example in the three-match T20 series against South Africa earlier.

Sana was named Player of the Match for her crucial 20-ball 30, which was the top score in her team's total of 116 against Sri Lanka. She also impressed with the ball, taking two wickets for 10 runs in 2.5 overs, including the key dismissal of Chamari Athapaththu, helping secure a 31-run victory. Although she moved down the batting order and couldn't make a significant impact against India, she played a crucial role in slowing India's chase, delivering a double-wicket 16th over that left India needing 26 runs at a run-a-ball rate on a challenging pitch.

It will be interesting to see how the Women in Green deal with the loss of their captain in the remaining 2 matches of the T20 World Cup which are a must-win for the side.

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 6:51 PM IST

