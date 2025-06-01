Ahmedabad weather: Is there a reserve day for PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2?

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025 playoffs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The winner will earn a spot in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, June 3, at the same venue. MI, aiming for their seventh final appearance, have dominated the league with five titles, while PBKS seek their maiden IPL crown after finishing runners-up in 2014. Both teams have split their encounters evenly this season, with one win each. The clash promises high drama, with PBKS led by Shreyas Iyer’s aggressive batting lineup and MI counting on experienced campaigners like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya to deliver under pressure. With so much at stake, fans are eagerly watching the weather forecast to see if rain will impact the game.
Weather forecast for Ahmedabad on match day
Ahmedabad is expected to enjoy mostly clear skies on Sunday, with temperatures ranging from 28°C in the evening to a high near 38°C during the day, according to a weather report from AccuWeather.com. Humidity levels will be 56%, creating typical dry and warm conditions suitable for cricket. According to AccuWeather, the chance of precipitation is virtually nil, which means the match is likely to proceed without weather interruptions.
Is there reserve day for Qualifier 2
Unlike the final, which has a reserve day to accommodate rain delays or washouts, Qualifier 2 does not have a backup day scheduled. This means if rain disrupts the match to the point of abandonment, the team that finished higher in the league standings will advance directly to the final. Since Punjab Kings finished above Mumbai Indians in the league stage, PBKS would move forward if the match is washed out. This rule adds an extra edge to the encounter, emphasizing the importance of league positioning.
Impact on Mumbai Indians’ campaign
For MI, this scenario heightens the stakes, as any rain-induced cancellation would end their tournament run abruptly. Having already battled through the Eliminator to reach this stage, Mumbai Indians must ensure the match is played and won outright to keep their title hopes alive. This will likely influence how the team approaches the game, balancing aggression with caution under uncertain weather conditions.