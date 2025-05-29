Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 10:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 final schedule: Which team will RCB face on June 3 in Ahmedabad?

IPL 2025 final schedule: Which team will RCB face on June 3 in Ahmedabad?

Including IPL 2025, RCB made it to the final four times, Bengaluru qualified for the IPL playoffs 10 times between 2009 and 2025

RCB IPL 2025 final details

RCB IPL 2025 final details

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) marched in the grand finale of 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), with a commanding performance in the Qualifier 1 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the  new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur Chandigarh. 
 
The IPL 2025 final will take place on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB will face the winner of Qualifier 2, which will take place on June 1. 
 
Meanwhile, the Qualifier 2 will be played between Punjab and winner of Eliminator (MI vs GT). 
 
 
How many times RCB made it to the IPL final?

Also Read

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 live score

PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: RCB 17 away from sealing place in the final

RCB

What is RCB's lowest score in IPL? Lowest defending total in Mullanpur

Mumbai Indians during IPL 2025

Will MI reach their sixth IPL final? First, they must break Eliminator jinx

PBKS vs RCB Qualifier 1 broadcast details

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 live streaming: Where to watch RCB vs PBKS match today

IPL 2025 Eliminator match details: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

IPL 2025, Eliminator: GT vs MI Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

 
Including IPL 2025, RCB made it to the final four times, Bengaluru qualified for the IPL playoffs 10 times between 2009 and 2025. Despite making it to the final on earlier 3 occasions—2009, 2011, and 2016—they have fallen short each time, finishing as runners-up in all three appearances.
 

IPL 2025 grand finale, RCB vs TBD final date and time, live streaming and telecast

 
When will IPL 2025 final take place?
 
The final of 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) will take place on June 3.
 
At what venue IPL 2025 grand finale will take place?
 
RCB will get an extra time for rest before the IPL 2025 final as their next match is schedule to take place on Tuesday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the IPL 2025 final match?
 
The IPL final match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of IPL 2025 grand finale in India?
 
Live streaming will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.
     

More From This Section

IPL 2025

IPL final pushes hotel rates, occupancy in Ahmedabad and Chandigarh

PBKS vs RCB in IPL 2025

Chandigarh weather: Is there a reserve day for RCB vs PBKS Qualifier 1?

Pitch Report for IPL 2025 qualifier 1

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: PBKS vs RCB pitch report, Mullanpur stadium stats

PBKS vs RCB Playing 11 IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

IPL 2025 today's match: PBKS vs RCB Playing 11, key matchups in Qualifier 1

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Punjab vs Bengaluru

IPL 2025, Qualifier 1: RCB vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs RCB LIVE ScoreVopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon