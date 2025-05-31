Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 schedule, teams, live match time, streaming, telecast

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Qualifier 2 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. The winner of Qualifier 2 will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final

IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 details

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is only two matches away from crowning its champions. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), after defeating Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1, have already booked their place in the final, while PBKS will now play Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 for the last spot in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, June 1. It will be an interesting match, as while PBKS are looking for their maiden IPL title, MI are chasing a record sixth IPL title.

IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 venue details

Initially, Kolkata’s Eden Gardens was scheduled to host Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025, but the week-long suspension of the tournament earlier this month forced IPL management to relocate the matches, giving Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium the right to host Qualifier 2 and the final of the tournament.  Check IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 PBKS vs MI full scorecard here

 

PBKS vs MI head-to-head

Total matches played: 32  Punjab Kings won: 15  Mumbai Indians won: 17

PBKS vs MI – Qualifier 1 – Full scorecard

PBKS vs MI head-to-head at different venues
Venue Matches PBKS Won MI Won
Brabourne Stadium 1 0 1
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium 1 1 0
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 1 0
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 0
Holkar Cricket Stadium 2 0 2
Kingsmead 1 1 0
MA Chidambaram Stadium 1 1 0
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium 1 0 1
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 1 0
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 9 4 5
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 2 0 2
SuperSport Park 1 0 1
Wankhede Stadium 10 5 5
Sawai Mansingh Stadium 1 1 0

IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 PBKS vs MI live match timetable, live telecast and live streaming details

When will the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match be played?  The IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 will be played on Sunday, June 1.

Which teams will be playing the Qualifier 2 match in IPL 2025?  Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will clash in the Qualifier 2 match in IPL 2025.

Which venue will host the Qualifier 2 match between PBKS and MI / GT?  Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Qualifier 2 match between PBKS and MI.

Where will the live telecast for the Qualifier 2 match be available in India?  The live telecast of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming for the Qualifier 2 match be available in India?   The live streaming for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Topics : Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings T20 cricket

First Published: May 31 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

