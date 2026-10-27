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CSK name Morkel assistant coach, Mohit Sharma bowling coach for IPL 2027

Former South Africa international Morkel joins CSK as an assistant coach while Mohit has been appointed as the bowling coach of a side he represented for many seasons

Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 3:48 PM IST

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Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday announced wholesale changes to their support staff ahead of the 2027 season, bringing in the likes of Albie Morkel and Mohit Sharma who had long playing careers for the storied IPL franchise.

Former South Africa international Morkel joins CSK as an assistant coach while Mohit has been appointed as the bowling coach of a side he represented for many seasons.

Former England cricketer Gareth Batty has also been signed as an assistant coach. Fielding coach James Foster and assistant coach Sridharan Sriram will continue their journey with CSK.

The five-time IPL champions made all these announcements on social media.

 

The support staff will be led by head coach Zaheer Khan who has replaced Stephen Fleming. Fleming served as CSK head coach from 2009 to 2026.

CSK also thanked the outgoing support staff including Eric Simons, Rajiv Kumar, Tommy Simsek and Michael Hussey.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings

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First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 3:48 PM IST