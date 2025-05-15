Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
How can fans book tickets for MS Dhoni's last probable IPL match in Delhi?

Ticket prices for the CSK vs RR match in Delhi start from ₹1,900 and go up to ₹10,000

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While the impromptu halt to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 put the plans of many fans in a state of disarray, fans in India’s capital, Delhi, found themselves presented with a huge opportunity. According to the new and updated schedule of IPL 2025, the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, which was earlier scheduled to take place in Chennai, has now been shifted to Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 20. The revised schedule means Dhoni fans in Delhi will have a chance to see their favourite player in action live—possibly for the last time in the city.
 
 
However, since the match was relocated, the ticket window for the CSK vs RR clash is already open. Fans are anxious about how to book tickets, and if you are one of them, we have a complete guide for you. 
 
Tickets are on sale
 
In significantly positive news for CSK and MS Dhoni fans in Delhi, tickets for the CSK vs RR match at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium are up for grabs and filling fast. If you want to book your place at the venue, just follow the step-by-step guide provided below. 
How to book CSK vs RR match tickets

  • Visit the official CSK website: Go to chennaisuperkings.com
  • Navigate to the tickets section: Click on the 'Bookings' or 'Tickets' tab on the homepage.
  • Select the match: Choose the fixture: CSK vs RR – 20 May 2025 – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.
  • Choose your seats: Browse the stadium layout and select your preferred seating category based on availability.
  • Add to cart: After selecting the number of tickets and your preferred category, add them to your cart.
  • Login or sign up: You may be prompted to log in or create an account on the Zomato District app to continue.
  • Proceed to payment: Enter your payment details and complete the transaction.
  • Confirmation: After successful payment, you will receive a confirmation email and SMS with your e-ticket and QR code for stadium entry.
CSK vs RR ticket price – category-wise
 
Seating Category Price (₹)
C/D/E Lower 1900
I/J/K Upper 4000
C/D/E Upper 3500
I/J/K Lower 7500
Hill Section 9000
Old Clubhouse First Floor 10000
 

Topics : MS Dhoni Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Rajasthan Royals

First Published: May 15 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

