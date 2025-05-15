Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 07:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: DC vs GT and KKR vs RCB match tickets sold out days before action

IPL 2025: DC vs GT and KKR vs RCB match tickets sold out days before action

KKR and DC will be fighting to stay alive in the IPL 2025 playoff race when they face RCB and GT, respectively in their next game of the season

IPL tickets sold out

IPL 2025 tickets sold out

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When an event is put on hold midway for any reason, it is generally expected that the excitement behind it will slow down at least a little. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which, despite being suspended for a week due to security reasons, still seems to be keeping fans' excitement intact. Even before the tournament is set to resume on Saturday, 17 May, tickets for the first two matches—Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans—have already been sold out. But what exactly is the reason behind this craze, and why are these two matches important for the fans? Take a look.
 
 
KKR’s IPL fate hanging by a thread vs RCB
 
The first match to take place when IPL 2025 resumes on 17 May is the RCB vs KKR fixture at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match is important for both teams, as a win for RCB will mean they can become the first team to punch their ticket to the IPL 2025 playoffs. They will have 18 points under their belt in 12 matches, and it is highly unlikely that four other teams will be able to surpass them in the table. 
 
On the other hand, defending champions KKR desperately need a win against RCB if they wish to stay alive in the tournament. KKR have 11 points from 12 matches so far this season, and if they win both their remaining matches, they can reach 15 points and hope to qualify for the playoffs. However, a loss in their next game or the one after that will mean they can only reach 13 points, which would end their journey in IPL 2025.

Also Read

PBKS IPL 2025 playoff scenario

IPL 2025 PBKS playoffs scenarios: Can Punjab end their decade-long wait?

IPL 2025 schedule DC

IPL 2025 revised schedule: DC matches timetable, live time, streaming

IPL 2025 schedule GT

IPL 2025 revised schedule: GT matches timetable, live time, streaming

DC IPL 2025 playoff qualification scenario

IPL 2025 DC playoffs scenarios: Can Delhi Capitals still regain their form?

BCCI bends player replacement rule for IPL 2025

BCCI bends rules to allow teams to sign temporary replacements for IPL 2025

 
DC in dire need of final push
 
Two teams that started the tournament in the most dominant fashion were Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans—the same teams who will be in action against each other on Sunday at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. The only difference is that while GT continue to soar and will start the final phase of IPL 2025 as table-toppers, DC have slipped hard and are currently in fifth spot on the table. 
 
A win for GT will seal their playoff berth, while a loss will only delay their qualification. But for DC, a win against GT will keep them alive in the tournament. If they lose the game, they can only reach 17 points, meaning their next match against MI will be a do-or-die encounter. In other words, they cannot afford anything less than a win on Sunday.

More From This Section

Mustafizur Rahman

IPL 2025: DC sign Mustafizur Rahman as replacement for Jake Frazer-McGurk

Ryan Rickelton

South African players to miss remainder of IPL 2025? Here's what CSA said

Rajat Patidar

RCB's title hopes under threat as they resume their IPL 2025 campaign

Pat Cummins

List of Aussie cricketers who will return on IPL 2025 resumption on May 17

KKR schedule

IPL 2025 revised schedule: KKR matches timetable, live time, streaming

Topics : Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon