IPL 2025: DC sign Mustafizur Rahman as replacement for Jake Frazer-McGurk

Fraser-McGurk, who was retained by Delhi for ₹9 crore in the 2025 IPL auction, had an impactful debut season in 2024, scoring 330 runs at a blistering strike rate of 234.

Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Delhi Capitals have signed Bangladesh's left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has opted out of the remainder of the IPL 2025 season due to personal reasons. Mustafizur previously played for the Capitals in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
 
Fraser-McGurk, who was retained by Delhi for ₹9 crore in the 2025 IPL auction, had an impactful debut season in 2024, scoring 330 runs at a blistering strike rate of 234. However, he has decided not to rejoin the team for the remainder of the season.  
 
 
In response, the Capitals have brought back Mustafizur Rahman, known as "The Fizz," to bolster their bowling attack. With 61 wickets in 57 IPL matches across various franchises, including Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings, Mustafizur's experience adds depth to Delhi's pace options. 
 
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that Mustafizur is part of the Bangladesh squad scheduled to depart for the UAE later this evening for two T20Is against the hosts on May 17 and 19. As of now, the BCB has not received any request for a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for Mustafizur's participation in the IPL. 
 
Delhi Capitals, currently in the hunt for a spot in the IPL 2025 playoffs, are set to resume their campaign on May 17. Their remaining fixtures include matches against top-four aspirants Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings.

