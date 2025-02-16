Business Standard

IPL 2025 full schedule live announcement: KKR vs RCB to kick off the season, CSK vs MI on Mar 23

CSK will play first four of their six matches at home in Chennai

Image Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The wait for fans is finally over as the full schedule of IPL 2025 is finally. announced by the official broadcasters. The upcoming season of the IPL will kick off with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on March 22. Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 will take place on May 20, 21, and 23, respectively, while the final will be held at Eden Gardens on May 25.
 
Moreover, Sunrisers Hyderabad, last year’s IPL runners-up, will begin their 2025 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 23 in an afternoon match. Later that evening, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will face off in the highly anticipated ‘El Clásico of IPL’ at Chepauk, before the two teams meet each other again on April 20. 
  IPL 2025: Venues 
  • Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
  • Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
  • MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
  • M Chinnaswany Stadium in Bengaluru
  • Ekana Stadium in Lucknow
  • Mullanpur Stadium
  • Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
  • Swai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur
  • Eden Gardens in Kolkata
  • Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad
  • Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati
  • HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala
 
6:03 PM

MI Full schedule for IPL 2025
Date Match No. Teams Venue Day
23-Mar Match 3 Chennai Super Kings vs MI Chennai Sun
29-Mar Match 9 Gujarat Titans vs MI Ahmedabad Sat
31-Mar Match 12 MI vs Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Mon
04-Apr Match 16 Lucknow Super Giants vs MI Lucknow Fri
07-Apr Match 21 MI vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai Mon
13-Apr Match 29 Delhi Capitals vs MI Delhi Sun
17-Apr Match 33 MI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Thu
20-Apr Match 38 MI vs Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Sun
23-Apr Match 41 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs MI Hyderabad Wed
27-Apr Match 45 MI vs Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Sun
01-May Match 50 Rajasthan Royals vs MI Jaipur Thu
06-May Match 56 MI vs Gujarat Titans Mumbai Tue
11-May Match 61 Punjab Kings vs MI Dharamsala Sun
15-May Match 66 MI vs Delhi Capitals Mumbai Thu
 
6:02 PM

Date Match No. Teams Venue Day
23-Mar Match 3 CSK vs Mumbai Indians Chennai Sun
28-Mar Match 8 CSK vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai Fri
30-Mar Match 11 Rajasthan Royals vs CSK Guwahati Sun
05-Apr Match 17 CSK vs Delhi Capitals Chennai Sat
08-Apr Match 22 Punjab Kings vs CSK Mullanpur Tue
11-Apr Match 25 CSK vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Fri
14-Apr Match 30 Lucknow Super Giants vs CSK Lucknow Mon
20-Apr Match 38 Mumbai Indians vs CSK Mumbai Sun
25-Apr Match 43 CSK vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Fri
30-Apr Match 49 CSK vs Punjab Kings Chennai Wed
03-May Match 52 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs CSK Bengaluru Sat
07-May Match 57 Kolkata Knight Riders vs CSK Kolkata Wed
12-May Match 63 CSK vs Rajasthan Royals Chennai Mon
18-May Match 69 Gujarat Titans vs CSK Ahmedabad Sun
 
 
5:57 PM

IPL 2025 full schedule, venues and live match timings - IPL schedule download

Click on the image to download full schedule of Indian Premier League 2025.

5:53 PM

IPL 2025 schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: CSK full schedule

Chennai Super Kings full schedule for IPL 2025: CSK to start their campaign on March 23.


5:35 PM

IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: CSK vs MI match dates

Chennai Super Kings and Mubai Indians will face each other twice, that is on March 23 and April 20.
5:33 PM

IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Pant vs DC on March 24

LSG skipper, Rishabh Pant will take on his former team DC on March 24.
5:32 PM

IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Live streaming underway

The live streaming of IPL 2025 schedule announcement is now underway on Jio Hotstar.
5:31 PM

IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: MI signs replacement

Earlier today, Mumbai Indians have announced that Mujeeb Ur Rahaman will be thier replacement for injured AM Ghaznafar.
5:29 PM

IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Any minute now

The boadcast of IPL 2025 schedule announcement will start any minute now. Stay tuned for all the updates.
5:27 PM

IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: New venues added

Media reports suggests that, Dharamsala and Guwahati will each host two IPL matches. Punjab Kings will use Dharamsala as their second home venue after Mullanpur, while Rajasthan Royals will have Guwahati as an additional base alongside Jaipur.
5:25 PM

IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: SRH first match

According to multiple media reports, last year runner's up SRH will face RR in thier first match of IPL 2025 in the day match on March 23.
5:24 PM

IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: IPL EL-Classico date

The first El-Classio of the season, i.e., the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians is expected to take place in Chennai on March 23.
5:22 PM

IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: KKR vs RCB to start

As per the latest reports, KKR will take on RCB in the opening match on March 22 at Eden Gardens.
5:20 PM

IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: The wait ends in a few minutes

The official announcement for IPL 2025's full schedule is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST today. 
5:19 PM

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

