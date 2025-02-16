IPL 2025 full schedule live announcement: KKR vs RCB to kick off the season, CSK vs MI on Mar 23
CSK will play first four of their six matches at home in Chennai
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The wait for fans is finally over as the full schedule of IPL 2025 is finally. announced by the official broadcasters. The upcoming season of the IPL will kick off with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens on March 22. Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 will take place on May 20, 21, and 23, respectively, while the final will be held at Eden Gardens on May 25.
Moreover, Sunrisers Hyderabad, last year’s IPL runners-up, will begin their 2025 campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 23 in an afternoon match. Later that evening, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will face off in the highly anticipated ‘El Clásico of IPL’ at Chepauk, before the two teams meet each other again on April 20.
IPL 2025: Venues
- Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
- Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai
- MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
- M Chinnaswany Stadium in Bengaluru
- Ekana Stadium in Lucknow
- Mullanpur Stadium
- Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
- Swai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur
- Eden Gardens in Kolkata
- Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad
- Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati
- HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala
6:03 PM
Full fixures of MI in IPL 2025
Full fixures of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025:
|MI Full schedule for IPL 2025
|Date
|Match No.
|Teams
|Venue
|Day
|23-Mar
|Match 3
|Chennai Super Kings vs MI
|Chennai
|Sun
|29-Mar
|Match 9
|Gujarat Titans vs MI
|Ahmedabad
|Sat
|31-Mar
|Match 12
|MI vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Mumbai
|Mon
|04-Apr
|Match 16
|Lucknow Super Giants vs MI
|Lucknow
|Fri
|07-Apr
|Match 21
|MI vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Mumbai
|Mon
|13-Apr
|Match 29
|Delhi Capitals vs MI
|Delhi
|Sun
|17-Apr
|Match 33
|MI vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Mumbai
|Thu
|20-Apr
|Match 38
|MI vs Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|Sun
|23-Apr
|Match 41
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs MI
|Hyderabad
|Wed
|27-Apr
|Match 45
|MI vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Mumbai
|Sun
|01-May
|Match 50
|Rajasthan Royals vs MI
|Jaipur
|Thu
|06-May
|Match 56
|MI vs Gujarat Titans
|Mumbai
|Tue
|11-May
|Match 61
|Punjab Kings vs MI
|Dharamsala
|Sun
|15-May
|Match 66
|MI vs Delhi Capitals
|Mumbai
|Thu
6:02 PM
Full fixures of CSK in IPL 2025
Full fixures of CSK in IPL 2025:
|CSK Full schedule for IPL 2025
|Date
|Match No.
|Teams
|Venue
|Day
|23-Mar
|Match 3
|CSK vs Mumbai Indians
|Chennai
|Sun
|28-Mar
|Match 8
|CSK vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Chennai
|Fri
|30-Mar
|Match 11
|Rajasthan Royals vs CSK
|Guwahati
|Sun
|05-Apr
|Match 17
|CSK vs Delhi Capitals
|Chennai
|Sat
|08-Apr
|Match 22
|Punjab Kings vs CSK
|Mullanpur
|Tue
|11-Apr
|Match 25
|CSK vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai
|Fri
|14-Apr
|Match 30
|Lucknow Super Giants vs CSK
|Lucknow
|Mon
|20-Apr
|Match 38
|Mumbai Indians vs CSK
|Mumbai
|Sun
|25-Apr
|Match 43
|CSK vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai
|Fri
|30-Apr
|Match 49
|CSK vs Punjab Kings
|Chennai
|Wed
|03-May
|Match 52
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs CSK
|Bengaluru
|Sat
|07-May
|Match 57
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs CSK
|Kolkata
|Wed
|12-May
|Match 63
|CSK vs Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai
|Mon
|18-May
|Match 69
|Gujarat Titans vs CSK
|Ahmedabad
|Sun
5:57 PM
IPL 2025 full schedule, venues and live match timings - IPL schedule download
5:53 PM
IPL 2025 schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: CSK full schedule
Chennai Super Kings full schedule for IPL 2025: CSK to start their campaign on March 23.
CSK full schedule ipl 2025
5:35 PM
IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: CSK vs MI match dates
Chennai Super Kings and Mubai Indians will face each other twice, that is on March 23 and April 20.
5:33 PM
IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Pant vs DC on March 24
LSG skipper, Rishabh Pant will take on his former team DC on March 24.
5:32 PM
IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Live streaming underway
The live streaming of IPL 2025 schedule announcement is now underway on Jio Hotstar.
5:31 PM
IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: MI signs replacement
Earlier today, Mumbai Indians have announced that Mujeeb Ur Rahaman will be thier replacement for injured AM Ghaznafar.
5:29 PM
IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Any minute now
The boadcast of IPL 2025 schedule announcement will start any minute now. Stay tuned for all the updates.
5:27 PM
IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: New venues added
Media reports suggests that, Dharamsala and Guwahati will each host two IPL matches. Punjab Kings will use Dharamsala as their second home venue after Mullanpur, while Rajasthan Royals will have Guwahati as an additional base alongside Jaipur.
5:25 PM
IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: SRH first match
According to multiple media reports, last year runner's up SRH will face RR in thier first match of IPL 2025 in the day match on March 23.
5:24 PM
IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: IPL EL-Classico date
The first El-Classio of the season, i.e., the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians is expected to take place in Chennai on March 23.
5:22 PM
IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: KKR vs RCB to start
As per the latest reports, KKR will take on RCB in the opening match on March 22 at Eden Gardens.
5:20 PM
IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: The wait ends in a few minutes
The official announcement for IPL 2025's full schedule is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST today.
5:19 PM
IPL 2025 Full schedule LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: The wait ends in a few minutes
The official annaouncement for IPL 2025 full schedule is set to take place at 5:30 PM IST today.
Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 5:21 PM IST