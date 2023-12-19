Sensex (    %)
                        
IPL 2024 auction: Delhi Capitals entire squad and players' salary

Check all the players' salaries and the full squad of the Delhi Capitals after the completion of the IPL 2024 auction

Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant alongwith coach Ricky Ponting. Photo:@DelhiCapitals

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

Delhi Capitals bought seven players in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction with young Jharkhand wicket-keeper batter Kumar Kushagra being the costliest at Rs 7.2 Cr. Apart from Kushagra, Delhi also got Jhye Richardson, Harry Brook, Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui and Rasikh Dar in the auction. 

The Capitals needed a replacement for the likes of Anrich Nortje and Rishabh Pant and they have most probably filled those two sports by getting Kushagra and Richardson. Harry Brook will work as their finisher most probably. 

Delhi Capitals Fresh Buys

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Kumar Kushagra Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹7,20,00,000
Jhye Richardson Overseas Bowler ₹5,00,00,000
Harry Brook Overseas Batter ₹4,00,00,000
Sumit Kumar Indian All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000
Tristan Stubbs Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹50,00,000
Ricky Bhui Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹20,00,000
Rasikh Dar Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
DC Retained Players 
Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

DC Full squad withe their IPL 2024 salary
 
Player Nationality Role Price
       
Mitchell Marsh Overseas All-Rounder ₹6,50,00,000
David Warner Overseas Batsman ₹6,25,00,000
Syed Khaleel Ahmed Indian Bowler ₹5,25,00,000
Kuldeep Yadav Indian Bowler ₹2,00,00,000
Lalit Yadav Indian All-Rounder ₹65,00,000
Lungisani Ngidi Overseas Bowler ₹50,00,000
Yash Dhull Indian All-Rounder ₹50,00,000
Pravin Dubey Indian All-Rounder ₹50,00,000
Mukesh Kumar Indian Bowler ₹5,50,00,000
Ishant Sharma Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000
Rishabh Pant Indian Wicket Keeper ₹16,00,00,000
Prithvi Shaw Indian Batsman ₹7,50,00,000
Abhishek Porel Indian Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000
Axar Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹9,00,00,000
Anrich Nortje Overseas Bowler ₹6,50,00,000
Vicky Ostwal Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Kumar Kushagra Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹7,20,00,000
Jhye Richardson Overseas Bowler ₹5,00,00,000
Harry Brook Overseas Batter ₹4,00,00,000
Sumit Kumar Indian All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000
Tristan Stubbs Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹50,00,000
Ricky Bhui Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹20,00,000
Rasikh Dar Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

