IPL 2024 auction: Delhi Capitals entire squad and players' salary

Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant alongwith coach Ricky Ponting. Photo:@DelhiCapitals
DC Retained Players
Delhi Capitals bought seven players in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction with young Jharkhand wicket-keeper batter Kumar Kushagra being the costliest at Rs 7.2 Cr. Apart from Kushagra, Delhi also got Jhye Richardson, Harry Brook, Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui and Rasikh Dar in the auction.
The Capitals needed a replacement for the likes of Anrich Nortje and Rishabh Pant and they have most probably filled those two sports by getting Kushagra and Richardson. Harry Brook will work as their finisher most probably.
Delhi Capitals Fresh Buys
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Role
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Kumar Kushagra
|
Indian
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹7,20,00,000
|
Jhye Richardson
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹5,00,00,000
|
Harry Brook
|
Overseas
|
Batter
|
₹4,00,00,000
|
Sumit Kumar
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹1,00,00,000
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Overseas
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹50,00,000
|
Ricky Bhui
|
Indian
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹20,00,000
|
Rasikh Dar
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
DC Full squad withe their IPL 2024 salary
|
Player
|
Nationality
|
Role
|
Price
|
|
|
|
|
Mitchell Marsh
|
Overseas
|
All-Rounder
|
₹6,50,00,000
|
David Warner
|
Overseas
|
Batsman
|
₹6,25,00,000
|
Syed Khaleel Ahmed
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹5,25,00,000
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹2,00,00,000
|
Lalit Yadav
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹65,00,000
|
Lungisani Ngidi
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹50,00,000
|
Yash Dhull
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹50,00,000
|
Pravin Dubey
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹50,00,000
|
Mukesh Kumar
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹5,50,00,000
|
Ishant Sharma
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹50,00,000
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Indian
|
Wicket Keeper
|
₹16,00,00,000
|
Prithvi Shaw
|
Indian
|
Batsman
|
₹7,50,00,000
|
Abhishek Porel
|
Indian
|
Wicket Keeper
|
₹20,00,000
|
Axar Patel
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹9,00,00,000
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹6,50,00,000
|
Vicky Ostwal
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
|
Kumar Kushagra
|
Indian
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹7,20,00,000
|
Jhye Richardson
|
Overseas
|
Bowler
|
₹5,00,00,000
|
Harry Brook
|
Overseas
|
Batter
|
₹4,00,00,000
|
Sumit Kumar
|
Indian
|
All-Rounder
|
₹1,00,00,000
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Overseas
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹50,00,000
|
Ricky Bhui
|
Indian
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
₹20,00,000
|
Rasikh Dar
|
Indian
|
Bowler
|
₹20,00,000
First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 8:31 PM IST