IPL 2024 auction: Delhi Capitals entire squad and players' salary

Delhi Capitals bought seven players in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction with young Jharkhand wicket-keeper batter Kumar Kushagra being the costliest at Rs 7.2 Cr. Apart from Kushagra, Delhi also got Jhye Richardson, Harry Brook, Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui and Rasikh Dar in the auction.





Delhi Capitals Fresh Buys



Player Nationality Role Price Kumar Kushagra Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹7,20,00,000 Jhye Richardson Overseas Bowler ₹5,00,00,000 Harry Brook Overseas Batter ₹4,00,00,000 Sumit Kumar Indian All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000 Tristan Stubbs Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹50,00,000 Ricky Bhui Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹20,00,000 Rasikh Dar Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 The Capitals needed a replacement for the likes of Anrich Nortje and Rishabh Pant and they have most probably filled those two sports by getting Kushagra and Richardson. Harry Brook will work as their finisher most probably.