IPL 2024 auction: Starc to Harshal - Full list of sold and unsold players

Veteran pacer Mitchell Starc surpassed his captain, Pat Cummins, to become the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League. On Tuesday, Kolkata Knight Riders bagged Starc for an eye-popping bid of Rs 24.75 crore in the IPL 2024 auction held at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.
Not long after Cummins fetched a whopping Rs 20.50 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Starc raised the bar when Kolkata Knight Riders made a multi-million dollar bid for the left-arm pacer, who is returning to the world's biggest cricket league after eight years.
Such are the unpredictable ways of IPL: one-third of the formidable Australian pace trio, Josh Hazlewood, went unsold in the first auction round from a base price of Rs 2 crore.
Gujarat Titans (GT) and KKR were involved in a long and exhilarating bidding battle for Starc before the latter lapped him up for a record deal.
Full list of players sold at IPL 2024 auction so far:
|Player name
|Base price
|Auction price
|IPL team
|Mitchell Starc
|Rs 2 crore
|Rs 24.75
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Pat Cummins
|Rs 2 crore
|Rs 20.5 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rovman Powell
|Rs 1 crore
|Rs 7.4 crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|Harry Brook
|Rs 2 crore
|Rs 4 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Travis Head
|Rs 2 crore
|Rs 6.8 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Rs 1.5 crore
|Rs 1.5 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rachin Ravindra
|Rs 50 lakh
|Rs 1.8 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Shardul Thakur
|Rs 2 crore
|Rs 4 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|Rs 50 lakh
|Rs 50 lakh
|Gujarat Titans
|Gerald Coetzee
|Rs 2 crore
|Rs 5 crore
|Mumbai Indians
|Harshal Patel
|Rs 2 crore
|Rs 11.75 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Dayrl Mitchell
|Rs 1 crore
|Rs 14 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chris Woakes
|Rs 2 crore
|Rs 4.2 crore
|Punjab Kings
|Tristan Stubbs
|Rs 50 lakh
|Rs 50 lakh
|Delhi Capitals
|KS Bharat
|Rs 50 lakh
|Rs 50 lakh
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chetan Sakaria
|Rs 50 lakh
|Rs 50 lakh
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Alzarri Joseph
|Rs 1 crore
|Rs 11.5 crore
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Umesh Yadav
|Rs 2 crore
|Rs 5.8 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|Shivam Mavi
|Rs 50 lakh
|Rs 6.4 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Jaydev Unadkat
|Rs 50 lakh
|Rs 1.6 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Dishan Madushanka
|Rs 50 lakh
|Rs 4.6 crore
|Mumbai Indians
Starc, 33, has usually prioritised international duty over IPL but decided to enter the auction with one eye on the T20 World Cup that follows the IPL.
He has only played two seasons of the IPL, taking 34 wickets in 27 games at an average of 20.38.
In contrast, Cummins has been a regular at the IPL but skipped the 2023 edition to focus on the Ashes and the ODI World Cup.
An intense bidding war followed for Cummins, with Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad raising their paddles frenetically to secure the services of the fast-bowling all-rounder.
In the end, SRH broke the bank for Cummins, who drew the highest-ever bid, surpassing the Rs 18.5 crore that Punjab Kings had shelled out for England's Sam Curran last year.
It was not the first time Cummins attracted huge sums at the IPL auction. Ahead of the 2020 edition, KKR had paid Rs 15.5 crore for his services.
Besides Cummins, Sunrisers grabbed World Cup final hero Travis Head for Rs 6.80 crore.
Among the fast bowlers, the others who broke the bank were Harshal Patel (Rs 11.75 crore to Punjab Kings), Alzarri Joseph (Rs 11.50 crore to RCB), Umesh Yadav ( Rs 5.80 crore to Gujrat Titans) and Shivam Mavi (Rs 6.40 crore to LSG).
Here is the full list of players unsold at IPL 2024 Auction so far:
|PLAYER
|NATIONALITY
|TYPE
|BASE PRICE (Rupes)
|Rilee Rossouw
|Overseas
|Batter
|2,00,00,000
|Steve Smith
|Overseas
|Batter
|2,00,00,000
|Josh Inglis
|Overseas
|Wicket-Keeper
|2,00,00,000
|Lockie Ferguson
|Overseas
|Bowler
|2,00,00,000
|Josh Hazlewood
|Overseas
|Bowler
|2,00,00,000
|Mujeeb Rahman
|Overseas
|Bowler
|2,00,00,000
|Adil Rashid
|Overseas
|Bowler
|2,00,00,000
|Philip Salt
|Overseas
|Wicket-Keeper
|1,50,00,000
|Ish Sodhi
|Overseas
|Bowler
|75,00,000
|Karun Nair
|Indian
|Batter
|50,00,000
|Manish Pandey
|Indian
|Batter
|50,00,000
|Kusal Mendis
|Overseas
|Wicket-Keeper
|50,00,000
|Akeal Hosein
|Overseas
|Bowler
|50,00,000
|Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil
|Overseas
|Bowler
|50,00,000
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|Overseas
|Bowler
|50,00,000