Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IPL 2024 auction: Starc to Harshal - Full list of sold and unsold players

Not long after Cummins fetched a whopping Rs 20.50 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Starc raised the bar when Kolkata Knight Riders made a multi-million dollar bid for the left-arm pacer

IPL auction

IPL auction. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Veteran pacer Mitchell Starc surpassed his captain, Pat Cummins, to become the costliest player in the history of the Indian Premier League. On Tuesday, Kolkata Knight Riders bagged Starc for an eye-popping bid of Rs 24.75 crore in the IPL 2024 auction held at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai.

Check all news related to Indian Premier League here

Not long after Cummins fetched a whopping Rs 20.50 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Starc raised the bar when Kolkata Knight Riders made a multi-million dollar bid for the left-arm pacer, who is returning to the world's biggest cricket league after eight years.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Such are the unpredictable ways of IPL: one-third of the formidable Australian pace trio, Josh Hazlewood, went unsold in the first auction round from a base price of Rs 2 crore.

Check all news related to Mumbai Indians here

Gujarat Titans (GT) and KKR were involved in a long and exhilarating bidding battle for Starc before the latter lapped him up for a record deal.

Full list of players sold at IPL 2024 auction so far:

Player name Base price Auction price IPL team
Mitchell Starc Rs 2 crore Rs 24.75 Kolkata Knight Riders
Pat Cummins Rs 2 crore Rs 20.5 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rovman Powell Rs 1 crore Rs 7.4 crore Rajasthan Royals
Harry Brook Rs 2 crore Rs 4 crore Delhi Capitals
Travis Head Rs 2 crore Rs 6.8 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Wanindu Hasaranga Rs 1.5 crore Rs 1.5 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rachin Ravindra Rs 50 lakh Rs 1.8 crore Chennai Super Kings
Shardul Thakur Rs 2 crore Rs 4 crore Chennai Super Kings
Azmatullah Omarzai Rs 50 lakh Rs 50 lakh Gujarat Titans
Gerald Coetzee Rs 2 crore Rs 5 crore Mumbai Indians
Harshal Patel Rs 2 crore Rs 11.75 crore Punjab Kings
Dayrl Mitchell Rs 1 crore Rs 14 crore Chennai Super Kings
Chris Woakes Rs 2 crore Rs 4.2 crore Punjab Kings
Tristan Stubbs Rs 50 lakh Rs 50 lakh Delhi Capitals
KS Bharat Rs 50 lakh Rs 50 lakh Kolkata Knight Riders
Chetan Sakaria Rs 50 lakh Rs 50 lakh Kolkata Knight Riders
Alzarri Joseph Rs 1 crore Rs 11.5 crore Royal Challengers Bangalore
Umesh Yadav Rs 2 crore Rs 5.8 crore Gujarat Titans
Shivam Mavi Rs 50 lakh Rs 6.4 crore Lucknow Super Giants
Jaydev Unadkat Rs 50 lakh Rs 1.6 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Dishan Madushanka Rs 50 lakh Rs 4.6 crore Mumbai Indians

Starc, 33, has usually prioritised international duty over IPL but decided to enter the auction with one eye on the T20 World Cup that follows the IPL.

He has only played two seasons of the IPL, taking 34 wickets in 27 games at an average of 20.38.

In contrast, Cummins has been a regular at the IPL but skipped the 2023 edition to focus on the Ashes and the ODI World Cup.

Check all news related to Chennai Super Kings here

An intense bidding war followed for Cummins, with Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad raising their paddles frenetically to secure the services of the fast-bowling all-rounder.

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Mitchell Starc costliest buy, sold to KKR at Rs 24.75 Cr

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Gujarat Titans

Pat Cummins suggests Mitchell Marsh as new Australia ODI captain after WC

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

IPL 2024 auction: Mitchell Starc costliest buy, sold to KKR at Rs 24.75 Cr

IPL 2024 auction: Cummins breaks the bank, sold at record Rs 20.5 Cr to SRH

IPL auction 2024: Top 10 costliest players in Indian Premier League history

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 50 Lakh base price

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 1-1.5 crore base price


In the end, SRH broke the bank for Cummins, who drew the highest-ever bid, surpassing the Rs 18.5 crore that Punjab Kings had shelled out for England's Sam Curran last year.

It was not the first time Cummins attracted huge sums at the IPL auction. Ahead of the 2020 edition, KKR had paid Rs 15.5 crore for his services.

Check all news related to Kolkata Knight Riders here

Besides Cummins, Sunrisers grabbed World Cup final hero Travis Head for Rs 6.80 crore.

Among the fast bowlers, the others who broke the bank were Harshal Patel (Rs 11.75 crore to Punjab Kings), Alzarri Joseph (Rs 11.50 crore to RCB), Umesh Yadav ( Rs 5.80 crore to Gujrat Titans) and Shivam Mavi (Rs 6.40 crore to LSG).


Here is the full list of players unsold at IPL 2024 Auction so far:

PLAYER NATIONALITY TYPE BASE PRICE (Rupes)
Rilee Rossouw Overseas Batter 2,00,00,000
Steve Smith Overseas Batter 2,00,00,000
Josh Inglis Overseas Wicket-Keeper 2,00,00,000
Lockie Ferguson Overseas Bowler 2,00,00,000
Josh Hazlewood Overseas Bowler 2,00,00,000
Mujeeb Rahman Overseas Bowler 2,00,00,000
Adil Rashid Overseas Bowler 2,00,00,000
Philip Salt Overseas Wicket-Keeper 1,50,00,000
Ish Sodhi Overseas Bowler 75,00,000
Karun Nair Indian Batter 50,00,000
Manish Pandey Indian Batter 50,00,000
Kusal Mendis Overseas Wicket-Keeper 50,00,000
Akeal Hosein Overseas Bowler 50,00,000
Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil Overseas Bowler 50,00,000
Tabraiz Shamsi Overseas Bowler 50,00,000

Topics : Indian Premier League IPL IPL auction Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Gujarat Titans Punjab Kings Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc Steve Smith BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIPL Auction 2024 LIVE UpdatesIPL 2024 Full List of sold and unsold playersGold Silver Price TodayIPL Auction Top 10 Costliest PlayersPhysics WallahIPL 2024 Auction Live StreamingBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon