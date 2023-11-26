Sensex (-0.07%)
IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

Check out the list of all the released and retained by all the 10 teams ahead of the IPL 2024 min auction and also the purse remaining

General view during day one of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction held at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on the 12th February 2022

General view of the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction. Photo: Sportzpics

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The race to the Indian Premier League 2024 auctions has intensified as the teams announced the final list of retained players for the next season of the richest cricket league in the world on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The biggest news of the trading window was Hardik Pandya’s move from Gujrat Titans to Mumbai Indians. Although it remained unconfirmed right till the time of the announcement of the list of retained players by all teams. The IPL 2024 auction will take place on December 19 in Dubai. 

Apart from Pandya’s, many players were traded in the trading window, 

Transfers confirmed in the Trading Window of IPL 2024

Romario Shepherd to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants
Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants
Devdutt Padikkal to Lucknow Super Giants from Rajasthan Royals
Shahbaz Ahmed to Sunrisers Hyderabad from Royal Challengers Bangalore 
Mayank Dagar to Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sunrisers Hyderabad

There were other players who, before the start of the trading window either confirmed themselves that they would not be part of the 2024 IPL or were released by their teams. Ben Stokes and Dwaine Pretorious from Chennai Super Kings while Joe Root, another Englishman opted out of IPL 2024. He was part of the Rajasthan Royals. 

Purse remaining with all teams before the IPL 2024 auction 

After the announcement of the list of retained players, the remaining purse of the teams has increased. The teams were given an increase of Rupees 5 crore each, taking their purse to 100 crore. They will carry on their leftover purse from the previous auction and with all the retentions and releases, here’s how much they are left with, heading into the auction on December 19. 

Team Remaining amount after IPL 2023 auction/before IPL 2024 auction (INR) Increase in purse (INR)
Punjab Kings 12.20 crore 5 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad 6.55 crore 5 crore
Gujarat Titans 4.45 crore 5 crore
Delhi Capitals 28.95 crore 5 crore
Lucknow Super Giants 3.55 crore 5 crore
Rajasthan Royals 3.35 crore 5 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore 1.75 crore 5 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders 1.65 crore 5 crore
Chennai Super Kings 32.2 crore 5 crore
Mumbai Indians 50 lakh 5 crore

Data Courtesy- IPL website 

List of released players for IPL 2024 team-wise

Chennai Super Kings 

Ben Stokes, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, Akash Singh and Ambati Rayudu (retired), Dwaine Pretorius.

Remaining purse: Rs 32.2 crore
Release players: 8
Slots remaining: 6 (3 Overseas)

Delhi Capitals released players. 

Rilee Rossow (Rs 4.6 crore), Rovman Powell(2.8 crore), Manish Pandey(2.4 crore), Sarfaraz Khn (20 lakh), Phil Salt (Rs 2 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 2 crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs 1.1 crore), Ripal Patel  Rs 20 lakh), Aman Khan (Rs 20 lakh), Priyam Garg (Rs 20 Lakh), Chetan Sakariya (Rs 1.4 crore)

Remaining purse: Rs 28.95 crore

Rajasthan Royals released players list

Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif. 

Punjab Kings released players list
 
Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohit Rathee, Baltej Dhanda, Rajangad Bawa, Shahrukh Khan. 
More to follow


Topics : Indian Premier League IPL auction Hardik Pandya

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

