IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

The race to the Indian Premier League 2024 auctions has intensified as the teams announced the final list of retained players for the next season of the richest cricket league in the world on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The biggest news of the trading window was Hardik Pandya’s move from Gujrat Titans to Mumbai Indians. Although it remained unconfirmed right till the time of the announcement of the list of retained players by all teams. The IPL 2024 auction will take place on December 19 in Dubai.
Apart from Pandya’s, many players were traded in the trading window,
Transfers confirmed in the Trading Window of IPL 2024
Transfers confirmed in the Trading Window of IPL 2024
Romario Shepherd to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants
Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants
Devdutt Padikkal to Lucknow Super Giants from Rajasthan RoyalsNEWS— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 26, 2023
Shahbaz Ahamad traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mayank Dagar traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Details #IPL https://t.co/s8E89KZP9D
Shahbaz Ahmed to Sunrisers Hyderabad from Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mayank Dagar to Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sunrisers Hyderabad
There were other players who, before the start of the trading window either confirmed themselves that they would not be part of the 2024 IPL or were released by their teams. Ben Stokes and Dwaine Pretorious from Chennai Super Kings while Joe Root, another Englishman opted out of IPL 2024. He was part of the Rajasthan Royals.
List of released players for IPL 2024 team-wise
Ben Stokes, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, Akash Singh and Ambati Rayudu (retired), Dwaine Pretorius.
Remaining purse: Rs 32.2 crore
Release players: 8
Slots remaining: 6 (3 Overseas)
Purse remaining with all teams before the IPL 2024 auction
After the announcement of the list of retained players, the remaining purse of the teams has increased. The teams were given an increase of Rupees 5 crore each, taking their purse to 100 crore. They will carry on their leftover purse from the previous auction and with all the retentions and releases, here’s how much they are left with, heading into the auction on December 19.
|Team
|Remaining amount after IPL 2023 auction/before IPL 2024 auction (INR)
|Increase in purse (INR)
|Punjab Kings
|12.20 crore
|5 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6.55 crore
|5 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|4.45 crore
|5 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|28.95 crore
|5 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|3.55 crore
|5 crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|3.35 crore
|5 crore
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|1.75 crore
|5 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|1.65 crore
|5 crore
|Chennai Super Kings
|32.2 crore
|5 crore
|Mumbai Indians
|50 lakh
|5 crore
Data Courtesy- IPL website
List of released players for IPL 2024 team-wise
Chennai Super Kings
Ben Stokes, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, Akash Singh and Ambati Rayudu (retired), Dwaine Pretorius.
Remaining purse: Rs 32.2 crore
Release players: 8
Slots remaining: 6 (3 Overseas)
Delhi Capitals released players.
Rilee Rossow (Rs 4.6 crore), Rovman Powell(2.8 crore), Manish Pandey(2.4 crore), Sarfaraz Khn (20 lakh), Phil Salt (Rs 2 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 2 crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs 1.1 crore), Ripal Patel Rs 20 lakh), Aman Khan (Rs 20 lakh), Priyam Garg (Rs 20 Lakh), Chetan Sakariya (Rs 1.4 crore)
Remaining purse: Rs 28.95 crore
Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif.
Rajasthan Royals released players list
Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif.
Punjab Kings released players list
Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohit Rathee, Baltej Dhanda, Rajangad Bawa, Shahrukh Khan.
More to follow