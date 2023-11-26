IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

The race to the Indian Premier League 2024 auctions has intensified as the teams announced the final list of retained players for the next season of the richest cricket league in the world on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The biggest news of the trading window was Hardik Pandya’s move from Gujrat Titans to Mumbai Indians. Although it remained unconfirmed right till the time of the announcement of the list of retained players by all teams. The IPL 2024 auction will take place on December 19 in Dubai.

Apart from Pandya’s, many players were traded in the trading window,



Transfers confirmed in the Trading Window of IPL 2024

Romario Shepherd to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants

Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants





Shahbaz Ahamad traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mayank Dagar traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Shahbaz Ahmed to Sunrisers Hyderabad from Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mayank Dagar to Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sunrisers Hyderabad