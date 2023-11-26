IPL 2024 auction: RCB trades Shahbaz Ahmed to SRH for Mayank Dagar

An IPL statement on Sunday said Shahbaz had been traded to SRH on his existing fee.





"Shahbaz has so far played 39 IPL matches and has 14 IPL wickets to his name with best bowling figures of 3/7. After representing RCB since 2020, he has now been traded to SRH for his existing fee," said the statement.

Shahbaz was bought back by the Bengaluru franchise at last year's mega auction for Rs 2.4 crore following a fierce bidding war with Kolkata Knight Riders.

The spinner from Bengal was picked by RCB in the 2020 edition of the IPL.

Mayank Dagar, meanwhile, will head to RCB from SRH for his existing fee.

The right-handed all-rounder has also played for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). In the 2023 IPL season, he played three games and took one wicket.

The IPL 2024 auction will take place on December 19 in Dubai.



Shahbaz Ahmed career stats



Batting & Fielding FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct ODIs 3 1 0 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 T20Is 2 - - - - - - - - - - - 0 FC 28 45 8 1559 116 42.13 2729 57.12 1 11 165 20 11 List A 44 31 9 844 107 38.36 887 95.15 2 4 53 30 12 T20s 81 52 15 834 60* 22.54 645 129.3 0 2 53 37 35 Bowling FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w ODIs 3 3 156 125 3 2/32 2/32 41.66 4.8 52 0 0 0 T20Is 2 2 32 41 2 1/13 1/13 20.5 7.68 16 0 0 0 FC 28 46 4065 1895 87 7/57 11/101 21.78 2.79 46.7 3 4 1 List A 44 44 2213 1645 52 4/58 4/58 31.63 4.46 42.5 1 0 0 T20s 81 69 1214 1505 54 3/7 3/7 27.87 7.43 22.4 0 0 0