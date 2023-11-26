Sensex (-0.07%)
IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

Apart from Ben Stokes, and Ambatai Rayduu, who were already out of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings released six other players. Find out who they are

CSK, IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings

(Photo: ANI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the first team to announce their list of released players before the Indian Premier League 2024 auction. On the last day to announce the list of retained players on Sunday, November 26, Chennai released overseas players such as Kyle Jamieson and Sisanda Magala. Among the Indian releases featured Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma and Subhranshu Senapati. 

The biggest news of the retention day list for the CSK fans was that MS Dhoni, the talismanic and legendary leader of the pack will continue to be a part of the Super Kings. 

Apart from these players, Ben Stokes had already announced that he could not be part of the IPL 2024 and Amabati Rayudu had announced his retirement as well. Dwaine Pretorious was released earlier this year. After the release of these players, CSK are left with Rupees 32 crore in their purse. 
CSK Released Players List

Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu (Retired), Sisanda Magala, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati

CSK Retained Players List

MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal

Topics : MS Dhoni Indian Premier League IPL auction Ben Stokes BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

