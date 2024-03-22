IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals full schedule, match timings, squad, SWOT analysis

In the previous five seasons of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals qualified for the playoffs on three occasions. In seven seasons under head coach Ricky Ponting, Delhi have reached the IPL final only once. Captain Rishabh Pant's comeback from a horrific car accident is a definite boost to their push for the trophy this year.

Delhi Capitals SWOT Analysis

STRENGTH: Powerful top order with David Warner, Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh. If these three get going, they can run away with any match. Then there's the spin partnership of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, which is as effective as any spin combo in the IPL.

WEAKNESS: Like last year, the scarcity of proven domestic talent in the middle order will put extra pressure on Pant and Axar. Besides Ishant Sharma, the pace-bowling department relies on foreign recruits.



Delhi Capitals full schedule for IPL 2024



Date Match Time Venue March 23 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings 15:30 Vizag March 28 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 19:30 Jaipur March 31 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 19:30 Vizag April 3 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 19:30 Vizag April 7 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indian 15:30 Mumbai



OPPORTUNITY: Mukesh Kumar could enhance his reputation as an emerging pace bowler. A good IPL 2024 could pave the way for a spot in the subsequent T20 World Cup team. The same goes for Pant.