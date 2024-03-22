Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals full schedule, match timings, squad, SWOT analysis

In 7 seasons under head coach Ponting, Delhi have reached the IPL final only once. Captain Rishabh Pant's comeback from a horrific car accident is a definite boost to their push for trophy this year.

Delhi Capitals Swot Analysis IPL 2024. Photo: X

Delhi Capitals Swot Analysis IPL 2024. Photo: X

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
In the previous five seasons of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Capitals qualified for the playoffs on three occasions. In seven seasons under head coach Ricky Ponting, Delhi have reached the IPL final only once. Captain Rishabh Pant's comeback from a horrific car accident is a definite boost to their push for the trophy this year.

Delhi Capitals SWOT Analysis
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

STRENGTH: Powerful top order with David Warner, Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh. If these three get going, they can run away with any match. Then there's the spin partnership of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, which is as effective as any spin combo in the IPL.

WEAKNESS: Like last year, the scarcity of proven domestic talent in the middle order will put extra pressure on Pant and Axar. Besides Ishant Sharma, the pace-bowling department relies on foreign recruits.
 
Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here

Delhi Capitals full schedule for IPL 2024

Date Match Time Venue
March 23 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings 15:30 Vizag
March 28 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals 19:30 Jaipur
March 31 Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings 19:30 Vizag
April 3 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders 19:30 Vizag
April 7 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indian 15:30 Mumbai

 
OPPORTUNITY: Mukesh Kumar could enhance his reputation as an emerging pace bowler. A good IPL 2024 could pave the way for a spot in the subsequent T20 World Cup team. The same goes for Pant.

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here

THREAT: Pant, like always, will be the X-factor. Coming back after a year, his form and fitness will be unknown to opponents. He could exploit that.

Check IPL 2024 Points Table here

Delhi Capitals full squad for IPL 2024

Player Nationality Role Price
       
Mitchell Marsh Overseas All-Rounder ₹6,50,00,000
David Warner Overseas Batsman ₹6,25,00,000
Syed Khaleel Ahmed Indian Bowler ₹5,25,00,000
Kuldeep Yadav Indian Bowler ₹2,00,00,000
Lalit Yadav Indian All-Rounder ₹65,00,000
Lungisani Ngidi Overseas Bowler ₹50,00,000
Yash Dhull Indian All-Rounder ₹50,00,000
Pravin Dubey Indian All-Rounder ₹50,00,000
Mukesh Kumar Indian Bowler ₹5,50,00,000
Ishant Sharma Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000
Rishabh Pant Indian Wicket Keeper ₹16,00,00,000
Prithvi Shaw Indian Batsman ₹7,50,00,000
Abhishek Porel Indian Wicket Keeper ₹20,00,000
Axar Patel Indian All-Rounder ₹9,00,00,000
Anrich Nortje Overseas Bowler ₹6,50,00,000
Vicky Ostwal Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000
Kumar Kushagra Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹7,20,00,000
Jhye Richardson Overseas Bowler ₹5,00,00,000
Harry Brook Overseas Batter ₹4,00,00,000
Sumit Kumar Indian All-Rounder ₹1,00,00,000
Shai Hope Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹75,00,000
Tristan Stubbs Overseas Wicket-Keeper ₹50,00,000
Ricky Bhui Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹20,00,000
Swastik Chhikara Indian Batter ₹20,00,000
Rasikh Dar Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Delhi Capitals

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

Impact player to mentor: What will be Dhoni's role for CSK in IPL 2024?

IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH preview: Starc vs Cummins showdown on the cards

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC preview: Focus on Pant's return to competitive cricket

IPL 2024 FAQ: Double bouncers to smart play system, all you need to know

IPL 2024: Aussie spinner Adam Zampa withdraws from Rajasthan Royals squad


Topics : Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals T20 cricket IPL BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon