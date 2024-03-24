IPL 2024: LSG vs RR Playing 11, live match time, live streaming, telecast

In today's first game of the double-header day in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals will host Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The match will mark the start of the season for both teams. RR will be hoping that they find the rhythm in the absence of a key player Adam Zampa, who has been replaced by yet another Indian spinner Tanush Kotian.

Lucknow on the other hand will be testing the likes of Shamar Joseph in the T20 format after his out-of-the-world success story in Test cricket.



IPL 2024: LSG vs RR Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants team combinations depending on toss

If Lucknow Bat first: LSG Playing 11 probables

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, M. Siddharth

If Lucknow bowl first: LSG Playing 11 probables

KL Rahul (c), Quinton De Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicolas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda/ Ayush Badoni, Shivam Mavi, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan/Yash Thakur

Rajasthan Royals team combinations depending on toss

If Rajasthan bat first: RR Playing 11 probables

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Trent Boult

If Rajasthan bowl first, RR Playing 11 probables

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult

LSG vs RR head-to-head

Total matches played: 3

Lucknow Super Giants won: 1

Rajasthan Royals won: 2

No result: 00

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants full squad

Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, KL Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Shivam Mavi, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, David Willey, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Ayush Badoni, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Arshin Kulkarni

Rajasthan Royals full squad

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Prasidh Krishna, Tanush Kotian, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore

IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming, telecast

Which teams will lock horns in the first match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Lucknow Super Giants will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in Match 4 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the LSG vs RR live toss take place on Sunday (March 24)?

In IPL 2024, LSG vs RR live toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

At what time will the LSG vs RR live match start on March 24?

The Lucknow vs Rajasthan live match will begin at 3:30 PM IST on March 24 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the LSG vs RR IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live streaming of LSG vs RR IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream LSG vs RR IPL match in India for free.