IPL 2024: MI vs GT Playing 11, live match time, live streaming, telecast

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Playing 11: It will be a fresh challenge for Shubman Gill who has been given the charge of the Titans

Indian Premier League today's match: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

In today's second game of the doubleheader day in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Gujarat Titans will host Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. 

The match will mark the start of the season for both teams. GT will be hoping that they find the rhythm in the absence of their talismanic leader Hardik Pandya, who will be playing for the opposing side. It will be a fresh challenge for Shubman Gill who has been given the charge of the Titans. 

Mumbai will be testing Pandya for the first time in the role of a captain for them. He has had immense success with the Gujarat side but there were very low expectations from him then. Now he has overtaken Rohit Sharma, who has won the joint most trophies by any captain in this league. 

IPL 2024: MI vs GT Playing 11

Mumbai Indians team combinations depending on toss

If Mumbai Bat first: MI Playing 11 probables

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah,

If Mumbai bowl first: MI Playing 11 probables

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood.

Gujarat Titans team combinations depending on toss

If Gujarat bat first: GT Playing 11 probables

Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

If Gujarat bowl first, GT Playing 11 probables

Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad

MI vs GT head-to-head

Total matches played: 4
Mumbai Indians won: 2
Gujarat Titans won: 2

Squads

Mumbai Indians full squad

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir

Gujarat Titans full squad

Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra.

IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming, telecast

Which teams will lock horns in the first match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in Match 5 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the MI vs GT live toss take place on Sunday (March 24)?

In IPL 2024, MI vs GT live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the MI vs GT live match start on March 24?

The Mumbai vs Gujarat live match will begin at 3:30 PM IST on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the MI vs GT IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.  

How to watch the live streaming of MI vs GT IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream MI vs GT IPL match in India for free.
First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

