IPL 2024: KKR vs SRH Playing 11, live match time, live streaming, telecast

In today's second game of the first double-header day in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders will host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match will mark the start of the season for both teams. KKR will be hoping that Shreyas Iyer, their skipper does not have any problem going ahead in the tournament due to his fitness.

Hyderabad on the other hand will be testing Pat Cummins, who has previously played for KKR and has a lot of experience in bowling at batting at the Eden Gardens as their new skipper, It promises to be a thriller.



Coming back to team dynamics, SRH have plenty of headache while picking their four overseas players given they have the likes of Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klassen, Aiden Markram, Travis Head and the captain himself, Pat Cummins vying for the that.



For KKR, it remains how the pitch would behave given, during the previous regime for Kolkata, Gautam Gambhir opted to go with spin friendly tracks at the Eden Garden.

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11

SRH Playing 11 probables: Abhishek Sharma/Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik,



Impact player: T Natarajan could replace Abdul Samad if SRH bat first

KKR Playing 11 probables: Venkatesh Iyer, Phil Salt (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.



Impact player: Suyash Sharma or pacer Vaibhav Arora could be used as impact player depending KKR bat first or second

Shreyas Iyer, captain, Kolkata Knight Riders. Photo: PTI KKR vs SRH head-to-head

Total matches played: 25

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 09

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 16

No result: 00

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad

Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins (c), Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Kolkata Knight Riders full squad

Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy (ENG), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford (WI), Manish Pandey, Andre Russell (WI), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine (WI), Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc (AUS), Gus Atkinson (ENG), Sakib Hussain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG).

IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming, telecast

Which teams will lock horns in the first match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 3 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the KKR vs SRH live toss take place on Saturday (March 23)?

In IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the KKR vs SRH live match start on March 22?

The Hyderabad vs Kolkata live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on March 23 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live streaming of KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream KKR vs SRH IPL match in India for free.