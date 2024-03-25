IPL 2024 today's match: RCB vs PBKS Playing 11, live match time, streaming

In today's match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in, Bengaluru.





The hosts would be eyeing their first win of the season after being beaten by Chennai Super Kings comprehensively in the season opener. Batting is the biggest concern for the team but at home, they can bank on the likes of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis along with Glenn Maxwell to come good.

Punjab on the other hand would aim to continue their winning momentum. Their big-hitting batting line-up which includes three Englishmen in Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone would be licking their lips to bat in Bengaluru and score big.

IPL 2024: RCB vs PBKS Playing 11

Punjab Kings team combinations depending on toss

If Punjab Bat first: PBKS Playing 11 probables

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

If Punjab bowl first: PBKS Playing 11 probables





Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru team combinations depending on toss

If Bengaluru bat first: RCB Playing 11 probables

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat(w), Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj

If Bengaluru bowl first, RCB Playing 11 probables

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat(w), Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

RCB vs PBKS head-to-head

Total matches played: 31

Punjab Kings won: 17

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 14

No result: 00

Squads

Punjab Kings full squad





Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Tanay Thyagarajan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru full squad

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat(w), Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley

IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming, telecast

Which teams will lock horns in the first match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Punjab Kings in Match 6 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the RCB vs PBKS live toss take place on Monday (March 25)?

In IPL 2024, RCB vs PBKS live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the RCB vs PBKS live match start on March 25?

The Punjab vs Bengaluru live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on March 24 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium Stadium in Bengaluru.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and TaPBKSl among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream RCB vs PBKS IPL match in India for free.