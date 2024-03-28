IPL 2024 LIVE CRICKET SCORE RR vs DC: Coin flip at 7 PM IST today in Jaipur
IPL 2024 live toss updates, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Abishek Porel, who scored with brisk pace in the death overs as an impact player, might get drafted into DC Playing 11 in place of Bhui
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
In today's match of Indian Premier League 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will be eyeing their first win in IPL 2024 when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan made a tremendous start of their campaign as they registered commanding victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their tournament opener.
After Ricky Bhui failed to impress in the first match of IPL 2024, Delhi team management could drop him. Abishek Porel, who scored with brisk pace in the death overs as impact player, might get drafted into DC Playing 11 in place of Bhui.
IPL 2024, Rajasthan vs Delhi Playing 11
Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 probable vs Delhi Capitals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan.Delhi Capitals Playing 11 probable vs Rajasthan Royals: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
RR vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rajasthan's Sanju Samson and Delhi's Rishabh Pant at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of RR vs DC Indian Premier League 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile the live hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RR vs DC live broadcast will be available on seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, Rajasthan vs Delhi Live streaming
RR vs DC live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Stay tuned for RR vs DC live score and match updates here
6:18 PM
RR vs DC LIVE Updates, IPL 2024: What happened in Delhi Capitals' last game?
In the last match of the Delhi Capitals', they had travelled to Mullanpur in Chandigarh to face the Punjab Kings. They looked comfortable with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh going great guns. However, they lost the plot in the batting and similarly while defending the total of 175, they had Punjab four down, but could not capitalise on the momentum and eventually lost the game.
6:00 PM
RR vs DC LIVE Updates, IPL 2024: What happened in Rajasthan Royals' last game?
In the last match of the Rajatasn Royals, they scored 193/4 batting first, thanks to a brilliant 82 by Sanju Samson and a useful 43 by Riyan Parag. Chasing the target, Lucknow Super Giants just could not get going and despite the fifty from KL Rahul, lost the match by 20 runs.
5:55 PM
RR vs DC LIVE Updates, IPL 2024: What will be the impact of this game on the points table?
Rajasthan Royals are currently sitting at the second position in the points table and if they win today by a handsome margin, they can trounce Chennai Super Kings and get to the number one position.
However, if Delhi Capitals win today, they will register their first win and can get away from the triplet of Mumbai Lucknow and themselves as the only teams without a win. For them to enter the top four, they would have to register a big win here.
Check the IPL 2024 Points Table Here
5:42 PM
RR vs DC LIVE Updates, IPL 2024: What is the importance of this game?
This match is going to be very important for both teams. While Rajasthan would look to continue with their winning momentum, it is Delhi Capitals who are looking to get two points on board. They along with Mumbai remain the only two teams without a win in this edition of the league so far.
5:34 PM
RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Welcome to the live blog
Hello, and welcome to the live coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 from the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 5:35 PM IST