IPL 2024 LIVE CRICKET SCORE RR vs DC: Coin flip at 7 PM IST today in Jaipur

In today's match of Indian Premier League 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will be eyeing their first win in IPL 2024 when they lock horns with Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mann Singh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan made a tremendous start of their campaign as they registered commanding victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their tournament opener.



After Ricky Bhui failed to impress in the first match of IPL 2024, Delhi team management could drop him. Abishek Porel, who scored with brisk pace in the death overs as impact player, might get drafted into DC Playing 11 in place of Bhui.

IPL 2024, Rajasthan vs Delhi Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 probable vs Delhi Capitals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan.



RR vs DC LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rajasthan's Sanju Samson and Delhi's Rishabh Pant at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of RR vs DC Indian Premier League 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile the live hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. RR vs DC live broadcast will be available on seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, Rajasthan vs Delhi Live streaming

RR vs DC live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (capt, wk), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sumit Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje