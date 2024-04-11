IPL 2024 MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Mumbai

IPL 2024: MI vs RCB Playing 11 prediction

MI Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Substitute: Akash Madhwal for Surya or vice versa

RCB Playing 11 probables: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal,

Impact substitute - Vijaykumar Vyshak for Mahipal Lomror or vice versa

MI vs RCB LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya and Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of MI vs RCB match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Mumbai (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. MI vs RCB live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, Mumbai (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Live streaming

MI vs RCB live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.



