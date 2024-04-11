IPL 2024 MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in Mumbai
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, MI vs RCB Playing 11: Both teams have struggled to find the right balance in their teams so far. It will be a battle of points table laggards
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will travel to Mumbai to take on Mumbai (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, on Wednesday, April 11, 2024.
Both the teams have been struggling big time and have only one win in their kitty. While Mumbai have lost three, Bengaluru have been on the losing side in four of their five games. Thus, it would be interesting to see who comes out on the top in the battle of points table laggards.
Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here
IPL 2024: MI vs RCB Playing 11 prediction
MI Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Substitute: Akash Madhwal for Surya or vice versa
RCB Playing 11 probables: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal,
Impact substitute - Vijaykumar Vyshak for Mahipal Lomror or vice versa
Mumbai indians vs Royal Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score
Check out the MI vs RCB live scores and updates from the IPL 2024 match here
MI vs RCB LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya and Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of MI vs RCB match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Mumbai (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. MI vs RCB live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, Mumbai (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Live streaming
MI vs RCB live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
What impact will the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match have on the points table?
While Mumbai is in the eighth position in the points table, Bengaluru is in the ninth. They have two points each to their name. Since all four teams in the top four have six points, a win for either the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai or the Faf du Plessis-led Bengalyru will not get them in the top four. However, a big loss could push them to the bottom of the table.
5:14 PM
What is the importance of this game?
The match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is going to be a battle between the laggards and hence there is not going to be much effect on the points table. However, from the prospect of the IPL, it is going to be one of the biggest battles as it involves Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
5:02 PM
Welcome to the live blog of MI vs RCB IPL 2024 game
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates.
First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 5:03 PM IST