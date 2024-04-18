IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma completes 6500 runs in his 250th IPL match

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma reached yet another milestone in his stellar career, completing 6500 runs in his 250th IPL match. Rohit achieved the milestone in the match against Punjab Kings on April 19, 2024.

36-year-old Rohit is at the fourth spot on the list of all-time highest run-getters in the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is at the top with over 7500 runs.