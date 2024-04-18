Business Standard
IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma completes 6500 runs in his 250th IPL match

36-year-old Rohit is at the fourth spot on the list of all-time highest run-getters in the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is at the top with over 7500 runs.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma reached yet another milestone in his stellar career, completing 6500 runs in his 250th IPL match. Rohit achieved the milestone in the match against Punjab Kings on April 19, 2024.

36-year-old Rohit is at the fourth spot on the list of all-time highest run-getters in the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is at the top with over 7500 runs. 
All time highest run-getters in Indian Premier League history


Top 10 highest run-scorer in Indian Premier League history
POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 244 236 36 7624 113 38.12 5831 130.75 8 52 678 248
2 Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) 222 221 29 6769 106* 35.26 5324 127.14 2 51 768 152
3 David Warner (DC) 182 182 22 6563 126 41.02 4692 139.88 4 61 663 236
4 Rohit Sharma (MI) 250 245 30 6501 109* 30.24 4952 131.28 2 42 584 274
5 Suresh Raina(CSK) 205 200 30 5528 100* 32.52 4042 136.76 1 39 506 203
6 AB de Villiers (RCB 184 170 40 5162 133* 39.7 3403 151.68 3 40 413 251
7 MS Dhoni (CSK) 256 222 91 5141 84* 39.24 3764 136.58 0 24 353 245
8 Chris Gayle (PBKS) 142 141 16 4965 175* 39.72 3333 148.96 6 31 405 357
9 Robin Uthappa (CSK) 205 197 17 4952 88 27.51 3799 130.35 0 27 481 182
10 Dinesh Karthik (RCB) 249 227 49 4742 97* 26.64 3513 134.98 0 22 455 157

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

