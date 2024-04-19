LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, LSG vs CSK: Moeen Ali could return to CSK Playing 11 if the Kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is rested for today's game
Anish Kumar New Delhi
In today's match of Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. While there is still no news on Mayank Yadav's availability, the pace sensations has started training. However, Lucknow might hurry him into the Playing 11 despite knowing the fact that they didn't lose a game whenever Mayank Yadav played a full game.
Ajinkya Rahane opened the innings previous match due to niggle and it is still not known whether he regained his full fitness. Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell could be dropped from CSK Playing 11 due to his lack of hitting abilities in the previous two matches. Moeen Ali could return to CSK Playing 11 if the Kiwi all-rounder is rested for today's game.
IPL 2024: LSG vs CSK Playing 11 prediction
LSG Playing 11 probables: Quinton de Kock/Kyle Mayers, KL Rahul (c/wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur/Mayank Yadav.
[Impact sub: Arshad Khan/M Siddharth]
CSK Playing 11 probables: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali/Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi , MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.
[Impact sub: Matheesha Pathirana].
LSG vs CSK LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will take place at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the LSG vs CSK match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. LSG vs CSK live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here
IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSKI) Live Streaming
LSG vs CSK live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
5:52 PM
Most 6s in T20 cricket in 2024
|Most 6s in T20 cricket in 2024
|Batter
|Inns
|6s
|Heinrich Klaasen
|20
|62
|Nicholas Pooran
|24
|60
|Ryan Rickelton
|19
|48
|Andre Russell
|17
|48
|Rassie van der Dussen
|25
|41
|Matthew Breetzke
|24
|41
|Finn Allen
|10
|40
|Alex Hales
|26
|38
|Tim David
|23
|38
|Kieron Pollard
|21
|32
5:41 PM
LSG squad for today's match
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni
5:32 PM
Pooran’s Six Hitting Prowess
In 2023 Pooran hit 77 sixes, which was the second most by any batter in T20 cricket. Colin Munro managed just one more than Pooran in that year. Again in 2024, Pooran is sitting second in the table of most T20 sixes scored by any batter with 60 to his name already.
Heinrich Klaasen is currently top with 62. The West Indian left-hander has struggled hitting maximums off bowlers that turn the ball away from him. When facing off break and left-arm unorthodox bowling he has scored a six every 19.3 and 52 balls respectively since the start of 2023.
Heinrich Klaasen is currently top with 62. The West Indian left-hander has struggled hitting maximums off bowlers that turn the ball away from him. When facing off break and left-arm unorthodox bowling he has scored a six every 19.3 and 52 balls respectively since the start of 2023.
|Pooran's 6s Since 1/1/2023
|Bowling Type
|Balls
|6s
|Balls per 6
|Right Pace
|458
|53
|8.6
|Left Pace
|215
|29
|7.4
|Leg Breafi
|169
|29
|5.8
|Left Orthodox
|55
|17
|3.2
|Off Breafi
|154
|8
|19.3
|Left Unorthodox
|52
|1
|52
5:28 PM
CSK squad for today'smatch
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson, Deepak Chahar
5:19 PM
LSG still searching for their best batting lineup?
Lucknow Super Giants swapped out Devdutt Paddikal in their last fixture following a string of low scorers, with Deepak Hooda taking his place at number three. Hooda himself has been on a lean run of scores in the IPL, with just 9 single figure scores across his last 14 IPL innings.
Could LSG look to make a further switch to get the best out of the incoming Hooda, switching him to either number 4 or 5, where his returns in this IPL cycle have been much better?
It would be an aggressive move, but splitting up Pooran & Stoinis and sending one in at number three could help a top three which is heavily reliant on KL Rahul at this moment in time.
5:09 PM
IPL 2024 today's match: Lucknow vs Chennai
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL match. Chennai eyeing second spot on the IPL 2024 points table with a win today.
First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 5:04 PM IST